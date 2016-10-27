High school football Week 10 preview: Manatee

Manatee (5-3, 4-1) at Lithia Newsome (4-5, 3-2)
On the air: 930 AM, 103.1 FM
Online: am930theanswer.com
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: Win and the Hurricanes are in the playoffs as the Class 8A-District 6 runner-up. Lose and Manatee will need to help to get into a tiebreaker. ... RB Keyon Fordham was held out last week with a high ankle sprain. Head coach John Booth was hopeful he would return this week. ... A.J. Colagiovanni excelled with an open passing game last week. Manatee’s senior QB tossed six TDs. ... Newsome is coming off a 36-14 loss to district-leading Sarasota Riverview. The Wolves like to run the ball, averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground.
Prediction: Manatee 42, Lithia Newsome 21
