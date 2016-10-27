High School Football

October 27, 2016 3:39 PM

High school football preview Week 10: Palmetto

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

Venice (7-0, 4-0) at Palmetto (6-2, 3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Online: PalmettoHighSports.com

The scoop: Palmetto is in a must-win situation. A victory forced at least a three-way tiebreaker with Venice and Braden River. A win coupled with a Pirates loss to Sarasota would clinch Class 7A-District 11 title for the Tigers. A loss eliminates the Tigers from the postseason. ... Palmetto is coming off its worst performance of the season, coughing up a season-worst 35 points to Braden River while being shut out for the first time. ... The Tigers held the Pirates’ running game mostly in check, instead being shredded through the air. The Indians have the weapons to do the same with wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (460 receiving yards) and tight end Aaron Hackett (205 yards).

Prediction: Venice 21, Palmetto 13

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

