October 25, 2016 7:40 PM

Herald area football standings and statistics after Week 9

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

Players of the week

Offense: A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee

Colagiovanni threw for five touchdowns and 185 yards while completing more than 66 percent of his passes during the Hurricanes’ 49-14 romp in Riverview. The senior also carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards.

Honorable mentions: Fred Billy, QB, Saint Stephen’s (3 for 9, 42 yards, 1 touchdown; 15 carries, 108 yards, 4 touchdowns); Bryce Williams, RB/WR, Cardinal Mooney (24 carries, 145 yards, 2 touchdowns); Joey Runge, WR, Out-of-Door Academy (3 catches, 145 yards, 2 touchdowns); Dominick Otteni, QB, Bradenton Christian (11 for 17, 80 yards, 1 touchdown; 9 carries, 44 yards, 2 touchdowns); Louis Colosimo, QB, Braden River (12 for 17, 306 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception)

Defense: Brett Gerber, LB, Bradenton Christian

Bradenton Christian forced six turnovers in its best defensive performance of the season. Gerber led the Panthers with 14 tackles in their 46-6 win against St. Petersburg Canterbury and blocked a punt.

Honorable mentions: Tyrone Collins, DB, Braden River (4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception); Noah Arce, LB, Braden River (11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended); Jarrett Troupe, DE, Bayshore (13 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles); Robert Beal Jr., DE, IMG Academy (4 tackles, 1 interception, 1 touchdown); Bathie Thiam, CB, Bradenton Christian (4 tackles, 1 interception)

Standings

Class 8A-6

School

District

All

PF

PA

Sarasota Riverview

4-1

6-1

263

124

Manatee

4-1

5-3

308

203

Lithia Newsome

3-2

4-5

198

185

Palm Harbor University

3-2

4-3

230

197

Lutz Steinbrenner

3-3

5-3

182

240

Riverview

1-4

3-5

124

218

Tampa Alonso

0-5

1-7

42

230

Class 7A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

Venice

4-0

7-0

365

72

Braden River

3-1

6-1

272

70

Palmetto

3-1

6-2

166

72

Sarasota

2-2

5-3

160

158

North Port

0-4

1-7

87

256

Lakewood Ranch

0-4

0-7

21

213

Class 5A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

y-Wauchula Hardee

4-0

6-2

163

101

Southeast

3-1

3-4

138

116

Sarasota Booker

3-1

3-4

138

185

Arcadia DeSoto County

2-2

2-5

68

199

Englewood Lemon Bay

0-4

1-7

82

189

Bayshore

0-4

0-7

32

238

Class 3A-5

School

District

All

PF

PA

x-Clearwater Central Catholic

2-0

7-1

331

151

x-Cardinal Mooney

2-0

7-1

251

116

Clearwater Calvary Christian

0-2

3-5

246

238

St. Petersburg Catholic

0-2

1-6

128

261

SSAC-Coral Bay

School

District

All

PF

PA

y-Saint Stephen's

4-0

7-1

325

164

x-Bradenton Christian

2-1

3-4

223

214

x-St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep

2-1

5-2

192

119

Out-of-Door Academy

1-3

1-7

141

241

St. Petersburg Keswick Christian

0-4

1-7

65

329

Independent

School

All

PF

PA

IMG Academy

7-0

270

98

y — clinched division

x — clinched playoff berth

Team statistics

Rushing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Saint Stephen's

8

1970

246.3

35

Braden River

7

1685

240.7

16

Cardinal Mooney

8

1914

239.3

26

Manatee

8

1575

196.9

21

IMG Academy

6

1090

181.7

13

Palmetto

8

1249

156.1

13

Bradenton Christian

7

826

118

14

Out-of-Door Academy

8

743

92.9

11

Lakewood Ranch

5

240

48

2

Southeast

6

171

28.5

4

Bayshore

7

128

18.3

0

Passing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

IMG Academy

6

1310

218.3

18

Manatee

8

1684

210.5

21

Bradenton Christian

7

1331

190.1

14

Southeast

7

1322

188.9

10

Braden River

7

1303

186.1

19

Out-of-Door Academy

8

941

117.6

8

Cardinal Mooney

8

834

14.3

8

Bayshore

7

712

101.7

5

Saint Stephen's

8

678

84.4

8

Palmetto

8

605

75.6

7

Lakewood Ranch

5

317

63.4

0

Total offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

7

2988

426.9

35

Manatee

8

3259

407.4

42

IMG Academy

6

2400

400

31

Cardinal Mooney

8

2748

343.5

34

Saint Stephen's

8

2648

331

43

Bradenton Christian

7

2157

308.1

28

Palmetto

8

1854

231.8

20

Southeast

6

1250

208.3

11

Out-of-Door Academy

8

1690

211.3

19

Bayshore

7

840

120

5

Lakewood Ranch

5

557

111.4

2

Rushing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Palmetto

8

740

92.5

5

Southeast

7

740

105.7

10

IMG Academy

7

758

108.3

6

Braden River

7

792

113.1

7

Cardinal Mooney

8

980

122.5

7

Saint Stephen's

8

1017

127.1

11

Out-of-Door Academy

8

1279

159.9

17

Bayshore

7

1140

162.9

15

Manatee

8

1532

191.5

16

Bradenton Christian

6

1210

201.7

16

Lakewood Ranch

6

1474

245.7

22

Passing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Southeast

7

551

78.7

4

Braden River

7

559

79.9

3

Palmetto

8

759

94.9

5

Lakewood Ranch

6

594

99

5

Saint Stephen's

8

1010

126.3

10

Bayshore

7

930

132.9

16

Manatee

8

1121

140.1

11

Cardinal Mooney

8

1237

154.6

9

IMG Academy

7

1106

158

8

Out-of-Door Academy

8

1328

166

15

Bradenton Christian

6

1026

171

12

Team defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Southeast

7

1291

184.4

14

Palmetto

8

1499

187.4

10

Braden River

7

1351

193

10

Saint Stephen's

8

2027

253.4

21

IMG Academy

7

1864

266.3

14

Cardinal Mooney

8

2217

277.1

16

Bayshore

7

2070

295.7

31

Out-of-Door Academy

8

2607

325.9

32

Manatee

8

2653

331.6

27

Lakewood Ranch

6

2068

344.7

27

Bradenton Christian

6

2236

372.7

28

Individual leaders

Passing

Player

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

INT

A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee

110

180

1684

21

5

Alex Taylor, Southeast

86

146

1322

10

6

Dominick Otteni, BCS

93

175

1300

14

5

Louis Colosimo, BRHS

85

129

1295

19

1

Kellen Mond, IMG

60

110

1191

15

0

Rushing

Player

Car

Yds

Avg

TD

Bryce Williams, Mooney

160

1108

6.9

15

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

99

890

9.0

9

Chase Brown, SSES

66

782

11.8

9

Tristan Hillerich, Mooney

64

671

10.5

8

Fred Billy, SSES

75

669

8.9

16

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

66

635

9.6

6

Kellen Mond, IMG

104

596

5.7

11

Joshua Booker, Manatee

61

521

8.5

6

Dominick Otteni, BCS

80

517

6.5

8

Keyon Fordham, Manatee

23

395

17.2

7

Receiving

Player

Rec

Yds

Avg

TD

Kevin Etienne, BCS

28

740

26.4

5

Tarique Milton, Manatee

44

726

16.5

9

Tyler Stevenson, Southeast

34

459

13.5

3

Brian Hightower, IMG

10

343

34.3

4

Terrance Pryor Jr., Southeast

25

338

13.5

3

Javarius Pollock, Manatee

22

283

12.9

4

Emmanuel Greene, IMG

16

277

17.3

4

Peyton Vining, SSES

14

277

19.8

2

Ethan Bertrand, ODA

11

275

25

2

Joey Runge, ODA

15

269

17.9

3

Miguel Rodriguez, Bayshore

17

254

14.9

2

Knowledge McDaniel, BRHS

18

250

13.9

4

Ryan Blechta, Mooney

21

249

11.9

3

Jadan Robinson, Manatee

12

239

19.9

2

Bradley Tresalus, Southeast

11

237

21.5

2

Jhamon Ausbon, IMG

9

227

25.2

3

Scoring

Player

TDs

PAT

FG

2PT

TP

Fred Billy, SSES

16

0

0

0

96

Bryce Williams, Mooney

15

0

0

0

90

Tarique Milton, Manatee

12

0

0

1

74

Kellen Mond, IMG

11

0

0

0

66

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

10

0

0

0

60

Chase Brown, SSES

9

0

0

0

54

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

9

0

0

0

54

Dominick Otteni, BCS

8

0

0

1

50

Keyon Fordham, Manatee

8

0

0

0

48

Tyler McCauley, BRHS

0

36

4

0

48

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

