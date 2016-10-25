Herald area football standings and statistics after Week 9

Players of the week
Offense: A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee
Colagiovanni threw for five touchdowns and 185 yards while completing more than 66 percent of his passes during the Hurricanes’ 49-14 romp in Riverview. The senior also carried the ball 10 times for 58 yards.
Honorable mentions: Fred Billy, QB, Saint Stephen’s (3 for 9, 42 yards, 1 touchdown; 15 carries, 108 yards, 4 touchdowns); Bryce Williams, RB/WR, Cardinal Mooney (24 carries, 145 yards, 2 touchdowns); Joey Runge, WR, Out-of-Door Academy (3 catches, 145 yards, 2 touchdowns); Dominick Otteni, QB, Bradenton Christian (11 for 17, 80 yards, 1 touchdown; 9 carries, 44 yards, 2 touchdowns); Louis Colosimo, QB, Braden River (12 for 17, 306 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception)
Defense: Brett Gerber, LB, Bradenton Christian
Bradenton Christian forced six turnovers in its best defensive performance of the season. Gerber led the Panthers with 14 tackles in their 46-6 win against St. Petersburg Canterbury and blocked a punt.
Honorable mentions: Tyrone Collins, DB, Braden River (4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception); Noah Arce, LB, Braden River (11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended); Jarrett Troupe, DE, Bayshore (13 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles); Robert Beal Jr., DE, IMG Academy (4 tackles, 1 interception, 1 touchdown); Bathie Thiam, CB, Bradenton Christian (4 tackles, 1 interception)
Standings
Class 8A-6
School
District
All
PF
PA
Sarasota Riverview
4-1
6-1
263
124
Manatee
4-1
5-3
308
203
Lithia Newsome
3-2
4-5
198
185
Palm Harbor University
3-2
4-3
230
197
Lutz Steinbrenner
3-3
5-3
182
240
Riverview
1-4
3-5
124
218
Tampa Alonso
0-5
1-7
42
230
Class 7A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
Venice
4-0
7-0
365
72
Braden River
3-1
6-1
272
70
Palmetto
3-1
6-2
166
72
Sarasota
2-2
5-3
160
158
North Port
0-4
1-7
87
256
Lakewood Ranch
0-4
0-7
21
213
Class 5A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
y-Wauchula Hardee
4-0
6-2
163
101
Southeast
3-1
3-4
138
116
Sarasota Booker
3-1
3-4
138
185
Arcadia DeSoto County
2-2
2-5
68
199
Englewood Lemon Bay
0-4
1-7
82
189
Bayshore
0-4
0-7
32
238
Class 3A-5
School
District
All
PF
PA
x-Clearwater Central Catholic
2-0
7-1
331
151
x-Cardinal Mooney
2-0
7-1
251
116
Clearwater Calvary Christian
0-2
3-5
246
238
St. Petersburg Catholic
0-2
1-6
128
261
SSAC-Coral Bay
School
District
All
PF
PA
y-Saint Stephen's
4-0
7-1
325
164
x-Bradenton Christian
2-1
3-4
223
214
x-St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep
2-1
5-2
192
119
Out-of-Door Academy
1-3
1-7
141
241
St. Petersburg Keswick Christian
0-4
1-7
65
329
Independent
School
All
PF
PA
IMG Academy
7-0
270
98
y — clinched division
x — clinched playoff berth
Team statistics
Rushing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Saint Stephen's
8
1970
246.3
35
Braden River
7
1685
240.7
16
Cardinal Mooney
8
1914
239.3
26
Manatee
8
1575
196.9
21
IMG Academy
6
1090
181.7
13
Palmetto
8
1249
156.1
13
Bradenton Christian
7
826
118
14
Out-of-Door Academy
8
743
92.9
11
Lakewood Ranch
5
240
48
2
Southeast
6
171
28.5
4
Bayshore
7
128
18.3
0
Passing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
IMG Academy
6
1310
218.3
18
Manatee
8
1684
210.5
21
Bradenton Christian
7
1331
190.1
14
Southeast
7
1322
188.9
10
Braden River
7
1303
186.1
19
Out-of-Door Academy
8
941
117.6
8
Cardinal Mooney
8
834
14.3
8
Bayshore
7
712
101.7
5
Saint Stephen's
8
678
84.4
8
Palmetto
8
605
75.6
7
Lakewood Ranch
5
317
63.4
0
Total offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
7
2988
426.9
35
Manatee
8
3259
407.4
42
IMG Academy
6
2400
400
31
Cardinal Mooney
8
2748
343.5
34
Saint Stephen's
8
2648
331
43
Bradenton Christian
7
2157
308.1
28
Palmetto
8
1854
231.8
20
Southeast
6
1250
208.3
11
Out-of-Door Academy
8
1690
211.3
19
Bayshore
7
840
120
5
Lakewood Ranch
5
557
111.4
2
Rushing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Palmetto
8
740
92.5
5
Southeast
7
740
105.7
10
IMG Academy
7
758
108.3
6
Braden River
7
792
113.1
7
Cardinal Mooney
8
980
122.5
7
Saint Stephen's
8
1017
127.1
11
Out-of-Door Academy
8
1279
159.9
17
Bayshore
7
1140
162.9
15
Manatee
8
1532
191.5
16
Bradenton Christian
6
1210
201.7
16
Lakewood Ranch
6
1474
245.7
22
Passing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Southeast
7
551
78.7
4
Braden River
7
559
79.9
3
Palmetto
8
759
94.9
5
Lakewood Ranch
6
594
99
5
Saint Stephen's
8
1010
126.3
10
Bayshore
7
930
132.9
16
Manatee
8
1121
140.1
11
Cardinal Mooney
8
1237
154.6
9
IMG Academy
7
1106
158
8
Out-of-Door Academy
8
1328
166
15
Bradenton Christian
6
1026
171
12
Team defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Southeast
7
1291
184.4
14
Palmetto
8
1499
187.4
10
Braden River
7
1351
193
10
Saint Stephen's
8
2027
253.4
21
IMG Academy
7
1864
266.3
14
Cardinal Mooney
8
2217
277.1
16
Bayshore
7
2070
295.7
31
Out-of-Door Academy
8
2607
325.9
32
Manatee
8
2653
331.6
27
Lakewood Ranch
6
2068
344.7
27
Bradenton Christian
6
2236
372.7
28
Individual leaders
Passing
Player
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
INT
A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee
110
180
1684
21
5
Alex Taylor, Southeast
86
146
1322
10
6
Dominick Otteni, BCS
93
175
1300
14
5
Louis Colosimo, BRHS
85
129
1295
19
1
Kellen Mond, IMG
60
110
1191
15
0
Rushing
Player
Car
Yds
Avg
TD
Bryce Williams, Mooney
160
1108
6.9
15
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
99
890
9.0
9
Chase Brown, SSES
66
782
11.8
9
Tristan Hillerich, Mooney
64
671
10.5
8
Fred Billy, SSES
75
669
8.9
16
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
66
635
9.6
6
Kellen Mond, IMG
104
596
5.7
11
Joshua Booker, Manatee
61
521
8.5
6
Dominick Otteni, BCS
80
517
6.5
8
Keyon Fordham, Manatee
23
395
17.2
7
Receiving
Player
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Kevin Etienne, BCS
28
740
26.4
5
Tarique Milton, Manatee
44
726
16.5
9
Tyler Stevenson, Southeast
34
459
13.5
3
Brian Hightower, IMG
10
343
34.3
4
Terrance Pryor Jr., Southeast
25
338
13.5
3
Javarius Pollock, Manatee
22
283
12.9
4
Emmanuel Greene, IMG
16
277
17.3
4
Peyton Vining, SSES
14
277
19.8
2
Ethan Bertrand, ODA
11
275
25
2
Joey Runge, ODA
15
269
17.9
3
Miguel Rodriguez, Bayshore
17
254
14.9
2
Knowledge McDaniel, BRHS
18
250
13.9
4
Ryan Blechta, Mooney
21
249
11.9
3
Jadan Robinson, Manatee
12
239
19.9
2
Bradley Tresalus, Southeast
11
237
21.5
2
Jhamon Ausbon, IMG
9
227
25.2
3
Scoring
Player
TDs
PAT
FG
2PT
TP
Fred Billy, SSES
16
0
0
0
96
Bryce Williams, Mooney
15
0
0
0
90
Tarique Milton, Manatee
12
0
0
1
74
Kellen Mond, IMG
11
0
0
0
66
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
10
0
0
0
60
Chase Brown, SSES
9
0
0
0
54
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
9
0
0
0
54
Dominick Otteni, BCS
8
0
0
1
50
Keyon Fordham, Manatee
8
0
0
0
48
Tyler McCauley, BRHS
0
36
4
0
48
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments