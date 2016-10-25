Herald area football standings and statistics after Week 9

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika Pause

0:39 Woman watches 'A Stranger in My Home,' then is attacked by stranger

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

1:08 Surveillance video captures motorcycle theft

0:54 Camera captures shooting at park

1:49 Supporters serenade Clinton with 'Happy Birthday,' Trump sees the signs - Election Rewind

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez

2:41 Miami Marlins mourn the loss of Jose Fernandez

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field