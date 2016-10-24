Braden River’s Tyrone Collins takes patient approach to recruitment

Tyrone Collins’ numbers on defense aren’t as gaudy as they were in 2015, when the defensive back picked off seven passes and broke up 21 during the regular season of his sophomore year. Those numbers were part of what attractes nearly a dozen schools to extend scholarship offers to Collins leading up to his junior year.
Opposing quarterbacks know not to throw in Collins’ direction this season, and Braden River’s defense has benefited. The Pirates allow fewer than 200 yards per game and are in position to reach the postseason for the third straight year. A win against Sarasota on Friday would ensure at least a spot in a three-way tiebreaker.
Collins will have his pick of schools once National Signing Day of his senior year gets closer, but he has more than a year to worry about that.
“I’m not really looking at schools right now until the offseason,” Collins said. “A lot of schools just sending me mail and stuff. I’m not really putting my mind to that until the offseason.”
Collins has visited South Florida twice this fall and has a good relationship with Bulls defensive coordinator Raymond Woodie, who coached at both Palmetto and Bayshore. Otherwise, Collins hasn’t worried about the recruiting process much since the summer, when his mailbox exploded with offers.
Collins has already pulled in offers from Michigan, Missouri, Boston College, Iowa State, USF, Central Florida and Florida Atlantic. His current total sits at 10.
Collins has also showcased his talent on offense during the past two weeks, quickly becoming one of the area’s most dynamic receiving threats. He hauled in four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown during a loss in Venice on Oct. 14, then grabbed three more passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ 35-0 rout of Palmetto on Friday.
“Before we had the bye week (offensive coordinator Eric Sanders) told me that I was going to play more receiver. When I knew that I was going to play more receiver, I had to make plays in practice to show them what I’ve got at receiver and they just put me in the last two games at receiver to make plays in these last two big games.”
News and nuggets:
- Palmetto offensive lineman Christian Kalish pulled in his fifth offer from Jacksonville on Monday. The Dolphins are the third Football Championship Subdivision team to extend a scholarship offer to the senior. Kalish also has offers from Army and Air Force, whom he visited during the summer.
- Saint Stephen’s quarterback Fred Billy took a trip out of Florida on Saturday for an unofficial visit to Coastal Carolina, a Football Championship Subdivision program in Conway, S.C. The junior, who is one of the five leading rushers in Manatee County, is primarily being recruited as a defensive back. Billy also took a visit to South Florida in September, although he has yet to pick up a scholarship offer.
- Manatee guard Seth Walter is scheduled to visit Dartmouth on Saturday for the Big Green’s home game against Harvard. Walter, who also makes occasional appearances at tight end and scored a touchdown during Friday’s 49-14 win in Riverview, visited Division II University of West Florida in Pensacola this Saturday. Dartmouth and the Ivy League compete as part of the Football Championship Subdivision.
