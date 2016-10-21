Hometown heroes: How to watch former area football stars in Week 8

Friday, Oct. 21
South Florida at Temple, 7 p.m., ESPN
Who’s playing: Jonathan Hernandez, P, Manatee; Michael Galati, OL, Manatee; Brooks Larkin, OL, Manatee; Brodrick Yancy, WR, Manatee
South Florida goes for its fourth straight win against Temple in a primetime American Athletic Conference game with Hernandez in the starting lineup, and Galati and Larkin in reserve roles. Hernandez is averaging 41.5 yards per punt this year. Galati is the backup center and Larkin is the backup right guard. They’ll all square off against another former Manatee standout with Yancy starting at wide receiver for the Owls.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Rutgers at Minnesota, noon, ESPNU
Who’s playing: Josh Hicks, RB, Palmetto
Rutgers is trying to snap a four-game winning streak and Hicks hasn’t gotten a carry during three of the losses. He’s listed as one of the Scarlet Knights’ backup running backs, but he has been preoccupied with his new starting role as a kick returner for the past three weeks.
Ohio at Kent State, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Kavious Price, WR, Manatee
Price got a career-high five carries for Kent State during Saturday’s 18-14 loss against Miami (Ohio), running for 27 yards. The freshman remains a contributor for the Golden Flashes as the backup slot wide receiver with his role growing and changing a bit every week.
Shorter University at University of West Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Dylan Tyson, DL, Braden River
Tyson returns to Florida for the Division II Gulf South Conference’s game of the week in Pensacola. Tyson, a true freshman, has been a contributor on Shorter’s defensive line this season.
Akron at Ball State, 3 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Anthony Lauro, WR, Manatee
Lauro was held without a catch for the second time in three games during Saturday’s 41-0 loss to Western Michigan. He is a backup wide receiver for Akron. He has three catches for 18 yards this season.
Youngstown State at South Dakota State, 3 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Eric Thompson, DB, Southeast
Youngstown State, ranked No. 12 in the Football Championship Subdivision, can seize first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with a win against No. 7 South Dakota State. Thompson continues to start at nickel back for the Penguins during his senior year.
Idaho at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Jacon Sannon, WR, Southeast; Jordan Grabski, S, Southeast
In a few years, this meeting might have been filled with Manatee County connections. Sannon and Grabski still provide some, though. Sannon is a starting slot wide receiver for Idaho and Grabski is the Vandals’ backup strong safety. Palmetto’s Brandon Luckett, and Braden River’s Jacob Huesman and Ryan Neuzil are all freshmen with Luckett redshirting for Idaho and the two former Braden River stars redshirting for Appalachian State.
Fresno State at Utah State, 10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Who’s playing: Jacob Westberry, LS, Saint Stephen’s
One more loss eliminates Fresno State from bowl contention and changes their focus to next season, when Westberry, who is currently the Bulldogs’ backup long snapper, could join the starting lineup. He sits behind only a senior on the depth chart.
