High school football preview Week 9: Bayshore-DeSoto County

Bayshore (0-6, 0-3) at Arcadia DeSoto County (1-6, 1-3)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: Bayshore may have its best chance for a win the rest of the way when it travels to Arcadia to face DeSoto County in a Class 5A-District 11 clash. The Bruins have allowed at least 28 points in every game, while DeSoto County has coughed up 42 points in two straight. Neither team has scored more than 16 points in a game this season. Both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention with three district losses apiece. Should Bayshore fall short Friday, next week’s home game against Englewood Lemon Bay would be its last chance for a win before facing playoff-bound Cardinal Mooney in the regular-season finale.
Prediction: DeSoto County 12, Bayshore 6
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments