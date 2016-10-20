High school football preview Week 9: Bradenton Christian

Bradenton Christian (2-4) at St. Petersburg Canterbury (3-3)
When: 7 p.m.
Online: NFHSNetwork.com
The scoop: Bradenton Christian is going to the playoffs for the first time in school history after winning a Sunshine State Athletic Conference Coral Bay tiebreaker in St. Petersburg against Shorecrest Prep on Monday. The Panthers make their third trip across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in eight days to face Canterbury on Friday for their regular-season finale after beating Keswick Christian, 51-15, last Friday. BCS boasts one of the best offenses in Manatee County. Quarterback Dominick Otteni ranks second in passing yards and sixth in rushing yards. Wide receiver Kevin Etienne leads the area with 730 receiving yards. Its defense, however, ranks last in the county in passing yards allowed and second to last in rushing.
Prediction: Canterbury 28, Bradenton Christian 27
David Wilson
