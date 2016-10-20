High school football preview Week 9: Palmetto-Braden River

Braden River (5-1, 2-1) at Palmetto (6-1, 3-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
TV: Bright House Sports Network
Online: PalmettoHighSports.com, YouTube.com
The scoop: Palmetto and Braden River meet for perhaps the biggest game in Manatee County this year. The Tigers could clinch a playoff berth after a one-year absence with a victory, clinching at least the runner-up spot in Class 7A-District 11. ... The Pirates’ 25-game regular-season winning streak came to an end Friday in Venice with 42-35 loss, even though quarterback Louis Colosimo threw for a season-high 455 yards. ... Braden River’s performance made it the best offense in Manatee County this season, averaging 428 yards per game and an area-best 261.8 yards per game. ... Palmetto boasts the county’s best defense, leading Manatee County with 89.4 rushing yards allowed per game, 64.7 passing yards and 154.1 total yards.
Prediction: Palmetto 24, Braden River 21
