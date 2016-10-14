High school football Week 8 preview: Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch (0-5, 0-2) at Sarasota (3-3, 0-2)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: This has been a disappointing season for Lakewood Ranch, particularly on offense: the Mustangs have scored 19 points for the season. Injuries to key offensive players have hurt production on that side of the ball. Ranch, Sarasota and North Port share the Class 7A-District 11 cellar at 0-2 and this game offers the Mustangs a chance to turn its season around. Their defense looked good in a 10-6 loss to Land O’ Lakes, but they have scored a total of seven points in district losses to Braden River and Palmetto. Sarasota has lost three straight to the district’s three top teams and must see this matchup as a turnaround game. Justin Curtis returns at quarterback for Lakewood Ranch, and Thomas Scott will be at running back.
Prediction: Sarasota 28, Lakewood Ranch 7
Alan Dell
