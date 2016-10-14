High school football preview Week 8: Saint Stephen’s-Shorecrest Prep

St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep (5-0, 2-0) at Saint Stephen’s (5-1, 3-0)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: Saint Stephen’s can clinch the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s Coral Bay division with a win, which would give the Falcons their first district or division championship in program history. ... Saint Stephen’s stable of rushing threats continues to grow after four players broke off runs of at least 40 yards during Saturday’s 41-18 win against Out-of-Door Academy. ... Running back Chase Brown also delivered his best performance of the season, running for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He ranks third in Manatee County in rushing yards despite playing only four games.
Prediction: Saint Stephen’s 28, Shorecrest Prep 20
David Wilson
