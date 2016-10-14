High school football preview Week 8: Bradenton Chrsistian-Keswick

Bradenton Christian (1-4, 1-1) at St. Petersburg Keswick Christian (1-5, 0-3)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: NFHSNetwork.com
The scoop: Bradenton Christian can keep its Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoff hopes alive with a win. Beating Keswick Christian and St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep — a game yet to be rescheduled — would either earn them the runner-up spot or create a three-way tie atop the Coral Bay division with Saint Stephen’s and Shorecrest Prep. ... The Panthers’ offense is once again clicking late in the season. Quarterback Dominick Otteni ranks in the top five in Manatee County in both passing and rushing yards, and wide receiver Kevin Etienne leads the county in receiving yards with 615.
Prediction: Keswick Christian 34, Bradenton Christian 32
David Wilson
