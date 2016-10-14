High school football preview Week 8: Bayshore-Hardee

Bayshore (0-5, 0-2) at Wauchula Hardee (4-2, 2-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: After missing its two best chances at a victory by losing home games to Sarasota Booker and North Port, Bayshore goes on the road to Wauchula to face Hardee, which leads Class 5A-District 11. ... The Bruins have improved offensively in consecutive weeks, breaking through for their first points two weeks ago against Booker and then scoring a pair of touchdowns against the Bobcats on Saturday. ... Bayshore has been competent through the air, throwing for 461 yards despite using three starting quarterbacks, but the Bruins are averaging only 1.5 yards per carry.
Prediction: Hardee 28, Bayshore 12
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
