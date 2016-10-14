High School Football

October 14, 2016 12:22 AM

High school football preview Week 8: Bayshore-Hardee

By David Wilson

dwilson@bradenton.com

Bayshore (0-5, 0-2) at Wauchula Hardee (4-2, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

The scoop: After missing its two best chances at a victory by losing home games to Sarasota Booker and North Port, Bayshore goes on the road to Wauchula to face Hardee, which leads Class 5A-District 11. ... The Bruins have improved offensively in consecutive weeks, breaking through for their first points two weeks ago against Booker and then scoring a pair of touchdowns against the Bobcats on Saturday. ... Bayshore has been competent through the air, throwing for 461 yards despite using three starting quarterbacks, but the Bruins are averaging only 1.5 yards per carry.

Prediction: Hardee 28, Bayshore 12

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

High school football Week 8 Game of the Week - Braden River vs. Venice

View more video

Sports Videos