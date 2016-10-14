High school football preview Week 8: Palmetto-North Port

Palmetto (5-1, 2-0) at North Port (1-5, 0-2)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: PalmettoHighSports.com
The scoop: The Class 7A-District 11 playoff picture will begin to take shape when Braden River travels to Venice, but Palmetto has a week before it enters the fray. The Tigers’ trip to North Port should provide another win. ... The Bobcats are coming off their first win and are averaging 12.5 points per game. Palmetto is holding opponents to 6.2 points per game and has racked up 27 sacks this year. ... Quarterback Jason Spicer Jr., a converted wide receiver, is steadily improving during his junior season and leads Manatee County in completion percentage.
Prediction: Palmetto 24, North Port 0
David Wilson
