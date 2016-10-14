High school football preview Week 8: Southeast

Southeast (2-3, 2-0) at Lemon Bay (Englewood) (1-5, 0-2)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: thecube.com
The scoop: Southeast is in control of its playoff path in Class 5A- District 11. It claims the district title if it wins its final three games. The Seminoles were dominated by Cardinal Mooney, but Lemon Bay is struggling. Alex Taylor continues to show improvement at quarterback, and he has completed 56 of 94 passes for 1,000 yards (17.9 avg.) with 10 TDs and 4 interceptions. Southeast’s strength has been its defense. That unit slipped last week, but the Mantas don’t have the weapons to offer a big challenge. For the season, the Seminoles have recorded 23 sacks and 88 tackles for losses and outscored its two district opponents 77-6.
Prediction: Southeast 24, Lemon Bay 13
Alan Dell
