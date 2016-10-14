IMG football rolls past Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach

IMG Academy jumped to a lead and breezed past Oxbridge Academy, 38-0, on Thursday in West Palm Beach. Kellen Mond accounted for three touchdowns — two on the ground, one through the air — increasing his season total to 23.
The quarterback capped IMG’s opening drive with his first touchdown run, a 14-yard scamper. Later in the half, the senior hooked up with wide receiver Emmanuel Greene for a 51-yard touchdown. After an interception by safety Grant Delpit, running back Asa Martin ran for a 16-yard touchdown to give IMG (6-0) a 21-0 halftime lead.
With 2:55 left in the third quarter, Mond ran 41 yards for a touchdown to give the Ascenders a 31-0 lead. A 10-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Zack Annexstad in the fourth gave IMG its final 38-point margin.
Mond finished with 138 yards through the air on 9-of-19 passing and added 80 yards on 14 carries. Martin finished with seven carries for 61 yards and Greene led the Ascenders in receiving with a pair of catches for 58 yards.
IMG travels to Jacksonville to face Trinity Christian Academy on Oct. 21.
Volleyball
Bradenton Christian 3, Bayshore 1: The Panthers jumped to an early lead on the Bruins in Jan C. Brady Gymnasium and held on to close the season with a 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18 win on the road.
BCS (9-12) smothered Bayshore (11-14) for the first two sets and nearly closed the match with a third-set rally. Trailing 23-18, Bradenton Christian reeled off six straight points, but the Bruins closed the game with three points in a row.
BCS opens the Class 3A-District 5 tournament Monday with a play-in game against Imagine School of North Port in Sarasota. Bayshore will play host to either Dunedin or St. Petersburg Gibbs on Tuesday in Class 6A-District 11 semifinals.
Elsewhere
In junior varsity volleyball, Out-of-Door Academy lost to Charlotte, 2-0 (25-10, 25-2) on Wednesday. In middle school football, Cambridge School defeated Out-of-Door Academy 32-0.
Comments