Palmetto High’s freshman football team beats Manatee 47-0

Palmetto High School’s freshman football team beat Manatee 47-0 on Wednesday behind quarterback Jontay Webster, who threw three touchdown passes, and ran for one himself. Ryan Petitfere also ran for two touchdowns.
Palmetto (6-0) will play Sarasota County champ North Port High School, which also is undefeated, on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Braden River 3, Lakewood 0: Haley Miller had 10 kills, four aces and seven digs as Braden River beat Lakewood 25-12, 25-15, 25-20 on Wednesday.
Olivia Perez had 23 assists and four aces, and Sydney Jaco had seven kills and nine digs.
Southeast 3, Booker 1: Molly Persson had 69 sets, nine attacks, eight passes, five digs, three kills and one ace as Southeast defeated Booker 25-17, 21-25, 25-12, 25-15 on Tuesday. Marline Valcin had 19 kills, 17 passes, 16 attacks, nine digs, four aces and four sets.
District matches: The pairings for the District 6A-11 volleyball tournament have been set for next week. Bayshore will host the winner of the Dunedin-Gibbs match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The matches will be Tarpon (1) and Bayshore (2) bye; Dunedin (3) vs. Gibbs (6) at Dunedin at 7 p.m.; and Southeast (4) vs. Lakewood (5) at 7 p.m. at Southeast. Matches for Oct. 18 and 20 have not been set yet.
Herald Staff Report
