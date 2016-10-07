High School Football

October 7, 2016 11:41 PM

High school football Week 7 preview: Bayshore vs. North Port

By David Wilson

North Port (0-5) at Bayshore (0-4)

When: Noon

The scoop: The Bruins scored their first points of the season Friday during a 28-6 loss to Sarasota Booker. Now they’ll go for their first win against another struggling program. ... The Bobcats, after putting up 27 points in a loss to Naples Palmetto Ridge on Sept. 9, have been shutout in consecutive losses to Venice and Braden River. ... Miguel Rodriguez is responsible for Bayshore’s touchdown and has the sixth-most receiving yards of any Manatee County public school player this season.

Prediction: Bayshore 13, North Port 10

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

