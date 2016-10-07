High school football Week 7 preview: Manatee at Palm Harbor

Manatee (3-2, 2-0) at Palm Harbor University (2-2, 2-1)
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Radio: WLSS 9:30 AM, 103 FM
Online: manateefootball.com
The scoop: The game was moved first to Thursday and then to Saturday because Hurricane Matthew. Both teams are nicknamed Hurricanes. Manatee hit its offensive stride the last two games, outscoring Alonso and Steinbrener by a combined 101-7 to open Class 8A District 6 play. These Canes go for their third consecutive district win against Palm Harbor, which in district play lost to Newsome 14-7, defeated Riverview (Sarasota) 35-30 and beat Alonso 38-6. Manatee’s defense has shined and the offense is peaking at the right time with emergence of Keyon Fordham, return to health of Josh Booker and play of quarterback A.J. Colagiovanni. Manatee beat Palm Harbor 43-3 last year, but the host team returns key starters from a 6-4 squad and has been pointing to this season as its breakout year. It is led by dual-threat quarterback Cameron Mouton and leading rusher Jamaine Derogene.
Prediction: Manatee 31, Palm Harbor 14
Alan Dell
Comments