Hometown heroes: How to watch former area football stars in Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 6
Norfolk State at North Carolina A&T, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Who's playing: Kevin Williams, DL, Southeast
Williams and the Spartans try to spring an upset against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference-favorite Aggies in Greensboro, N.C. Williams is the back-up nose guard for NSU, a Football Championship Subdivision program, who has appeared in four games so far during his senior season.
Saturday, Oct. 8
East Carolina at South Florida, noon, ESPNEWS
Who's playing: Jonathan Hernandez, P, Manatee; Michael Galati, OL, Manatee
The former Hurricanes remain steady on USF's depth chart with Hernandez still starting at punter and Galati serving as the backup center. Hernandez is averaging nearly 43 yards per punt this season and has kicked away 27 times.
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network
Who's playing: Jake Stickler, OL, Manatee
Stickler continues to serve as the Yellow Jackets' backup right tackle during his redshirt sophomore season and his game against Pitt will be televised locally this week. GT will face Pitt on WTOG, The CW affiliate in the Tampa Bay Area.
Samford at Furman, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Kelvin McKnight, WR, Manatee
McKnight continues to make highlight-reel plays as the Bulldogs' starting slot receiver. He has 16 catches for 251 yards and three touchdowns so far during his sophomore season with the Football Championship Subdivision program, including this diving grab Sept. 24 against Chattanooga.
When they call your number, give them 6! @Kj_DaFuture pic.twitter.com/bvkSN8tCzt— Samford Football (@SamfordFootball) September 29, 2016
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 3 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Anthony Lauro, WR, Manatee
After catching his first pass two weeks ago, Lauro was shut out during the Zips' 31-27 win against Kent State. He's still the backup H-back for Akron as it hosts Miami.
Kent State at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Kavious Price, WR, Manatee
Price has been moved off kick return duty as his role in the Golden Flashes offense expands. He's now the sole backup in the slot after logging the first multi-catch game of his career during a 31-27 loss to Akron. He hauled in four passes for 21 yards.
Army at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Who's playing: Danny Doyle, DE, Manatee
Doyle will be in the Blue Devils' lineup for the third straight game with Dominic McDonald still sidelined by a shoulder injury. The defensive end recorded a career-high three tackles Saturday during a 34-20 loss to Virginia. The game can be streamed through WatchESPN.
Fresno State at Nevada, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Jacob Westberry, LS, Saint Stephen's
Westberry continues as the Bulldogs' long snapper during his true freshman campaign. He should move into the starting lineup next year when starter Justin Verrell, a redshirt senior, graduates.
No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Who's playing: Josh Hicks, RB, Palmetto
With Janarion Grant out for the season, Hicks has became the Scarlet Knights' starting kick returner during Saturday's 58-0 loss to No. 2 Ohio State. The junior tallied 77 yards on six returns. His new role, however, left him without a touch on offense for the first time this year. He does remain listed as RU's backup running back.
Idaho at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Jacob Sannon, WR, Southeast
Sannon, who starts in the slot for the Vandals, was shut out for the first time this season Saturday when Troy held him without a catch during a 34-13 loss. The senior has eight catches for 87 yards this season, already good for the second most yards during a single season for his career.
McNeese State at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Thor Miller, OL, Manatee
Miller is still the starting left guard for McNeese. The senior has been a consistent part of the line for two season at the Football Championship Subdivision program.
Ferris State University at Grand Valley State University
Who's playing: Willie Smith, DB, Manatee; Jajuan Pollock, WR, Manatee; Marquel Hines, WR, Manatee; Marquis Dawsey, DE, Manatee
The quartet of former Hurricanes have all logged playing time for Ferris State this season, continuing a tradition of former Canes starring at the Division II school in Grand Rapids, Mich. All could see playing time against their Grand Rapids rival. Smith has four interceptions this season, Pollock has a pair of touchdowns, Hines has 123 receiving yards and Dawsey has appeared in three games.
No. 23 Florida State at No. 10 Miami, 8 p.m., ABC
Who's playing: Demarcus Christmas, DT, Manatee
Christmas recorded a season-high five tackles — and his first half sack of the year — during the Seminoles' 37-35 loss to North Carolina. He remains the starting defensive tackle during FSU's in-state rivalry game. Former Palmetto quarterback Jack Allison, who is in his first year with the Hurricanes, is redshirting this season.
