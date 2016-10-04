High School Football

Herald area football standings and statistics after Week 6

By David Wilson

Players of the week

Offense: Keyon Fordham, RB/WR, Manatee

On only six carries, the sophomore ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns. By then the Hurricanes were well on their way to a 57-7 win against Lutz Steinbrenner.

Honorable mentions: Kevin Etienne, WR, Bradenton Christian (8 catches, 207 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 2-point conversion; 1 carry, 15 yards, 1 touchdown); Dominick Otteni, QB, Bradenton Christian (13 for 26, 275 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception; 17 carries, 107 yards); A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee (9 for 13, 187 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception; 5 carries, 38 yards, 1 touchdown); Gus Mahler, QB, Out-of-Door Academy (6 for 20, 149 yards, 2 touchdowns; 18 carries, 38 yards, 1 touchdown); Jason Spicer Jr., QB, Palmetto (7 for 8, 81 yards, 1 touchdown; 11 carries, 24 yards, 2 touchdowns)

Defense: Teriq Houston, DE/LB, Southeast

The Seminoles shut down Arcadia DeSoto County, holding the Bulldogs to negative rushing yardage in a 35-6 win. Houston also added a pick six during the second half as the Noles pulled away.

Honorable mentions: Ty Barker, S, Saint Stephen's (2 interceptions); Desmine Ross, DB, Palmetto (4 tackles, 2 interceptions); Cedrick Waters, CB, Manatee (3 tackles, 2 interceptions); Dequan Williams, DE/LB, Southeast (7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble); Treighten Bauer, DT, Saint Stephen's (2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble)

Standings

Class 8A-6

School

District

All

PF

PA

Lithia Newsome

3-0

4-2

151

87

Manatee

2-0

3-2

171

130

Palm Harbor University

2-1

2-2

115

88

Sarasota Riverview

1-1

3-1

142

77

Lutz Steinbrenner

1-2

3-2

101

162

Riverview

0-2

2-3

103

125

Tampa Alonso

0-3

0-5

22

172

Class 7A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

Venice

2-0

5-0

261

37

Braden River

2-0

5-0

202

28

Palmetto

2-0

5-1

131

37

Sarasota

0-2

3-2

140

100

Lakewood Ranch

0-2

0-5

19

144

North Port

0-2

0-5

40

196

Class 5A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

Wauchula Hardee

2-0

4-2

108

91

Southeast

2-0

2-2

100

59

Arcadia DeSoto County

1-1

1-3

28

121

Sarasota Booker

1-1

1-4

66

164

Bayshore

0-2

0-4

6

146

Englewood Lemon Bay

0-2

0-5

38

119

Class 3A-5

School

District

All

PF

PA

Clearwater Central Catholic

1-0

5-1

247

102

Cardinal Mooney

1-0

4-1

164

85

Clearwater Calvary Christian

0-1

1-4

148

168

St. Petersburg Catholic

0-1

0-5

95

216

SSAC-Coral Bay

School

District

All

PF

PA

Saint Stephen's

2-0

4-1

186

85

St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep

1-0

4-0

110

29

Bradenton Christian

1-1

1-4

126

193

Out-of-Door Academy

1-2

1-4

95

111

St. Petersburg Keswick Christian

0-2

1-4

43

189

Independent

School

All

PF

PA

IMG Academy

5-0

198

77

Team statistics

Rushing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

4

1145

286.3

10

Cardinal Mooney

4

713

178.3

12

Saint Stephen's

5

1048

209.6

20

Manatee

5

1068

213.6

14

IMG Academy

5

862

172.4

9

Palmetto

6

932

155.3

10

Bradenton Christian

5

564

112.8

6

Out-of-Door Academy

5

517

103.4

8

Southeast

3

125

41.7

3

Lakewood Ranch

4

130

32.5

1

Bayshore

4

57

14.3

0

Passing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

IMG Academy

5

1166

233.2

17

Southeast

4

834

208.5

8

Bradenton Christian

5

1036

207.2

10

Manatee

5

936

187.2

10

Cardinal Mooney

4

535

133.8

5

Out-of-Door Academy

5

582

116.4

6

Braden River

4

435

108.8

10

Saint Stephen's

5

474

94.8

4

Bayshore

4

377

94.3

1

Palmetto

6

452

75.3

5

Lakewood Ranch

4

282

70.5

0

Total offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

4

1580

395

20

IMG Academy

5

2028

405.6

26

Manatee

5

2004

400.8

24

Cardinal Mooney

4

1248

312

17

Saint Stephen's

5

1522

304.4

24

Bradenton Christian

5

1600

320

16

Southeast

3

716

238.7

8

Palmetto

6

1384

230.7

15

Out-of-Door Academy

5

1092

218.4

12

Bayshore

4

434

108.5

1

Lakewood Ranch

4

412

103

2

Rushing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

4

199

49.8

1

Southeast

4

316

79

5

IMG Academy

5

468

93.6

5

Cardinal Mooney

5

578

115.6

6

Saint Stephen's

4

548

137

4

Palmetto

6

578

96.3

3

Out-of-Door Academy

5

755

151

10

Manatee

5

840

168

10

Bayshore

4

751

187.8

9

Lakewood Ranch

5

1080

216

14

Bradenton Christian

5

1183

236.6

15

Passing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Palmetto

6

381

63.5

2

Braden River

4

355

88.8

2

Southeast

4

362

90.5

1

Lakewood Ranch

5

464

92.8

5

Out-of-Door Academy

5

551

110.2

4

Manatee

5

658

131.6

7

Cardinal Mooney

5

707

141.4

5

Saint Stephen's

4

680

170

7

Bayshore

4

639

159.8

9

IMG Academy

5

906

181.2

6

Bradenton Christian

5

915

183

11

Team defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

4

554

138.5

4

Palmetto

6

959

159.8

5

Southeast

4

678

169.5

6

Cardinal Mooney

5

1285

257

11

Out-of-Door Academy

5

1306

261.2

14

Saint Stephen's

4

1228

307

11

IMG Academy

5

1374

274.8

11

Manatee

5

1498

299.6

17

Lakewood Ranch

5

1544

308.8

19

Bayshore

4

1390

347.5

18

Bradenton Christian

5

2098

419.6

26

Individual leaders

Passing

Player

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

INT

Kellen Mond, IMG

51

91

1053

14

0

Dominick Otteni, BCS

69

137

1011

10

4

A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee

67

115

936

10

4

Alex Taylor, Southeast

45

72

834

8

5

Gus Mahler, ODA

26

63

582

6

2

Rushing

Player

Car

Yds

Avg

TD

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

48

594

12.4

5

Kellen Mond, IMG

72

443

6.2

6

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

40

398

10.0

4

Dominick Otteni, BCS

62

382

6.2

4

Fred Billy, SSES

41

349

85

7

Chase Brown, SSES

37

334

9.0

4

Joshua Booker, Manatee

32

330

10.3

3

Elijah Davis, Palmetto

66

328

5.0

4

Keyon Fordham, Manatee

16

321

20.1

5

Asa Martin, IMG

33

279

8.5

3

Receiving

Player

Rec

Yds

Avg

TD

Kevin Etienne, BCS

23

615

26.7

4

Tarique Milton, Manatee

26

395

15.2

4

Brian Hightower, IMG

9

317

35.2

4

Tyler Stevenson, Southeast

17

246

14.5

2

Terrance Pryor Jr., Southeast

11

227

20.6

3

Emmanuel Greene, IMG

14

219

15.6

3

Ethan Bertrand, ODA

9

218

24.2

1

Jhamon Ausbon, IMG

8

216

27

3

Bradley Tresalus, Southeast

7

203

29

2

Peyton Vining, SSES

8

186

23.3

1

Jadan Robinson, Manatee

7

162

23.1

1

Tre McKitty, IMG

14

160

11.4

4

Asa Martin, IMG

10

159

15.9

0

Miguel Rodriguez, Bayshore

10

148

14.8

1

Jernard Porter, Manatee

11

140

12.7

0

Scoring

Player

TDs

PAT

FG

2PT

TP

Tarique Milton, Manatee

7

0

0

1

44

Fred Billy, SSES

7

0

0

0

42

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

7

0

0

0

42

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

7

0

0

0

42

Tyler McCauley, BRHS

0

26

4

0

38

Kellen Mond, IMG

6

0

0

0

36

Cooper Graham, IMG

0

25

3

0

34

Kevin Etienne, BCS

5

0

0

1

32

Keyon Fordham, Manatee

5

0

0

0

30

Jordan Murrell, SSES

5

0

0

0

30

