Herald area football standings and statistics after Week 6

Players of the week
Offense: Keyon Fordham, RB/WR, Manatee
On only six carries, the sophomore ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns. By then the Hurricanes were well on their way to a 57-7 win against Lutz Steinbrenner.
Honorable mentions: Kevin Etienne, WR, Bradenton Christian (8 catches, 207 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 2-point conversion; 1 carry, 15 yards, 1 touchdown); Dominick Otteni, QB, Bradenton Christian (13 for 26, 275 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception; 17 carries, 107 yards); A.J. Colagiovanni, QB, Manatee (9 for 13, 187 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception; 5 carries, 38 yards, 1 touchdown); Gus Mahler, QB, Out-of-Door Academy (6 for 20, 149 yards, 2 touchdowns; 18 carries, 38 yards, 1 touchdown); Jason Spicer Jr., QB, Palmetto (7 for 8, 81 yards, 1 touchdown; 11 carries, 24 yards, 2 touchdowns)
Defense: Teriq Houston, DE/LB, Southeast
The Seminoles shut down Arcadia DeSoto County, holding the Bulldogs to negative rushing yardage in a 35-6 win. Houston also added a pick six during the second half as the Noles pulled away.
Honorable mentions: Ty Barker, S, Saint Stephen's (2 interceptions); Desmine Ross, DB, Palmetto (4 tackles, 2 interceptions); Cedrick Waters, CB, Manatee (3 tackles, 2 interceptions); Dequan Williams, DE/LB, Southeast (7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble); Treighten Bauer, DT, Saint Stephen's (2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble)
Standings
Class 8A-6
School
District
All
PF
PA
Lithia Newsome
3-0
4-2
151
87
Manatee
2-0
3-2
171
130
Palm Harbor University
2-1
2-2
115
88
Sarasota Riverview
1-1
3-1
142
77
Lutz Steinbrenner
1-2
3-2
101
162
Riverview
0-2
2-3
103
125
Tampa Alonso
0-3
0-5
22
172
Class 7A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
Venice
2-0
5-0
261
37
Braden River
2-0
5-0
202
28
Palmetto
2-0
5-1
131
37
Sarasota
0-2
3-2
140
100
Lakewood Ranch
0-2
0-5
19
144
North Port
0-2
0-5
40
196
Class 5A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
Wauchula Hardee
2-0
4-2
108
91
Southeast
2-0
2-2
100
59
Arcadia DeSoto County
1-1
1-3
28
121
Sarasota Booker
1-1
1-4
66
164
Bayshore
0-2
0-4
6
146
Englewood Lemon Bay
0-2
0-5
38
119
Class 3A-5
School
District
All
PF
PA
Clearwater Central Catholic
1-0
5-1
247
102
Cardinal Mooney
1-0
4-1
164
85
Clearwater Calvary Christian
0-1
1-4
148
168
St. Petersburg Catholic
0-1
0-5
95
216
SSAC-Coral Bay
School
District
All
PF
PA
Saint Stephen's
2-0
4-1
186
85
St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep
1-0
4-0
110
29
Bradenton Christian
1-1
1-4
126
193
Out-of-Door Academy
1-2
1-4
95
111
St. Petersburg Keswick Christian
0-2
1-4
43
189
Independent
School
All
PF
PA
IMG Academy
5-0
198
77
Team statistics
Rushing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
4
1145
286.3
10
Cardinal Mooney
4
713
178.3
12
Saint Stephen's
5
1048
209.6
20
Manatee
5
1068
213.6
14
IMG Academy
5
862
172.4
9
Palmetto
6
932
155.3
10
Bradenton Christian
5
564
112.8
6
Out-of-Door Academy
5
517
103.4
8
Southeast
3
125
41.7
3
Lakewood Ranch
4
130
32.5
1
Bayshore
4
57
14.3
0
Passing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
IMG Academy
5
1166
233.2
17
Southeast
4
834
208.5
8
Bradenton Christian
5
1036
207.2
10
Manatee
5
936
187.2
10
Cardinal Mooney
4
535
133.8
5
Out-of-Door Academy
5
582
116.4
6
Braden River
4
435
108.8
10
Saint Stephen's
5
474
94.8
4
Bayshore
4
377
94.3
1
Palmetto
6
452
75.3
5
Lakewood Ranch
4
282
70.5
0
Total offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
4
1580
395
20
IMG Academy
5
2028
405.6
26
Manatee
5
2004
400.8
24
Cardinal Mooney
4
1248
312
17
Saint Stephen's
5
1522
304.4
24
Bradenton Christian
5
1600
320
16
Southeast
3
716
238.7
8
Palmetto
6
1384
230.7
15
Out-of-Door Academy
5
1092
218.4
12
Bayshore
4
434
108.5
1
Lakewood Ranch
4
412
103
2
Rushing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
4
199
49.8
1
Southeast
4
316
79
5
IMG Academy
5
468
93.6
5
Cardinal Mooney
5
578
115.6
6
Saint Stephen's
4
548
137
4
Palmetto
6
578
96.3
3
Out-of-Door Academy
5
755
151
10
Manatee
5
840
168
10
Bayshore
4
751
187.8
9
Lakewood Ranch
5
1080
216
14
Bradenton Christian
5
1183
236.6
15
Passing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Palmetto
6
381
63.5
2
Braden River
4
355
88.8
2
Southeast
4
362
90.5
1
Lakewood Ranch
5
464
92.8
5
Out-of-Door Academy
5
551
110.2
4
Manatee
5
658
131.6
7
Cardinal Mooney
5
707
141.4
5
Saint Stephen's
4
680
170
7
Bayshore
4
639
159.8
9
IMG Academy
5
906
181.2
6
Bradenton Christian
5
915
183
11
Team defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
4
554
138.5
4
Palmetto
6
959
159.8
5
Southeast
4
678
169.5
6
Cardinal Mooney
5
1285
257
11
Out-of-Door Academy
5
1306
261.2
14
Saint Stephen's
4
1228
307
11
IMG Academy
5
1374
274.8
11
Manatee
5
1498
299.6
17
Lakewood Ranch
5
1544
308.8
19
Bayshore
4
1390
347.5
18
Bradenton Christian
5
2098
419.6
26
Individual leaders
Passing
Player
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
INT
Kellen Mond, IMG
51
91
1053
14
0
Dominick Otteni, BCS
69
137
1011
10
4
A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee
67
115
936
10
4
Alex Taylor, Southeast
45
72
834
8
5
Gus Mahler, ODA
26
63
582
6
2
Rushing
Player
Car
Yds
Avg
TD
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
48
594
12.4
5
Kellen Mond, IMG
72
443
6.2
6
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
40
398
10.0
4
Dominick Otteni, BCS
62
382
6.2
4
Fred Billy, SSES
41
349
85
7
Chase Brown, SSES
37
334
9.0
4
Joshua Booker, Manatee
32
330
10.3
3
Elijah Davis, Palmetto
66
328
5.0
4
Keyon Fordham, Manatee
16
321
20.1
5
Asa Martin, IMG
33
279
8.5
3
Receiving
Player
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Kevin Etienne, BCS
23
615
26.7
4
Tarique Milton, Manatee
26
395
15.2
4
Brian Hightower, IMG
9
317
35.2
4
Tyler Stevenson, Southeast
17
246
14.5
2
Terrance Pryor Jr., Southeast
11
227
20.6
3
Emmanuel Greene, IMG
14
219
15.6
3
Ethan Bertrand, ODA
9
218
24.2
1
Jhamon Ausbon, IMG
8
216
27
3
Bradley Tresalus, Southeast
7
203
29
2
Peyton Vining, SSES
8
186
23.3
1
Jadan Robinson, Manatee
7
162
23.1
1
Tre McKitty, IMG
14
160
11.4
4
Asa Martin, IMG
10
159
15.9
0
Miguel Rodriguez, Bayshore
10
148
14.8
1
Jernard Porter, Manatee
11
140
12.7
0
Scoring
Player
TDs
PAT
FG
2PT
TP
Tarique Milton, Manatee
7
0
0
1
44
Fred Billy, SSES
7
0
0
0
42
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
7
0
0
0
42
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
7
0
0
0
42
Tyler McCauley, BRHS
0
26
4
0
38
Kellen Mond, IMG
6
0
0
0
36
Cooper Graham, IMG
0
25
3
0
34
Kevin Etienne, BCS
5
0
0
1
32
Keyon Fordham, Manatee
5
0
0
0
30
Jordan Murrell, SSES
5
0
0
0
30
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments