High school football Week 6 preview: Saint Stephen’s-St. Petersburg Keswick Christian

St. Petersburg Keswick Christian (1-3, 0-1) at Saint Stephen’s (3-1, 1-0)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: Coming off a bye week, the Falcons have had even more time to get Chase Brown into the mix after an impressive first two games in Bradenton. The running back has piled up 235 yards on the ground, which is already good for seventh-most in Manatee County. ... Saint Stephen’s also has the county’s fourth-leading rusher with Fred Billy at 349 yards on 8.5 yards per carry. The quarterback also leads the area with seven touchdowns. ... The Falcons scored 48 against Keswick Christian last year in St. Petersburg and now the Crusaders are without Asher Thompson, a second-team All-Pinellas County linebacker, according to the Tampa Bay Times, who graduated after last season.
Prediction: Saint Stephen’s 38, Keswick Christian 14
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments