High school football Week 6 preview: Palmetto-Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch (0-4, 1-0) at Palmetto (4-1, 0-1)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: PalmettoHighSports.com
The scoop: The Mustangs are coming off their best performance of the season with a 10-6 loss to Sunlake in Land O’ Lakes, but the offense is still an issue and it probably won’t get better against a Tigers defense with 24 sacks and 13 takeaways. ... Palmetto’s offense also matches up well against a Lakewood Ranch defense, which is strong against the pass and struggles to stop the run. The Mustangs allow an average of 237.3 yards on the ground and the Tigers run 70.8 percent of the time. ... Friday’s game will also showcase some of the county’s best offensive linemen with Sam Jackson, a Central Florida commit, for Lakewood Ranch, and Christian Kalish and Corey Brady for Palmetto.
Prediction: Palmetto 21, Lakewood Ranch 6
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments