High school football Week 6 preview: Bradenton Christian-Out-of-Door

Out-of-Door Academy (1-3, 1-1) at Bradenton Christian (0-4, 0-1)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: NFHSNetwork.com
The scoop: This game was a shootout last year, and now this is a virtual elimination game during both teams’ first season in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference. ... Another shootout should benefit the Panthers with quarterback Dominick Otteni coming on strong — he’s top five in Manatee County in passing and rushing yards — and wide receiver Kevin Etienne leading the county with 408 receiving yards. ... Out-of-Door matches up well, though. The Thunder are allowing only 68.3 passing yards per game, the best in the area. ... ODA also has two 100-yard receivers already this season.
Prediction: Bradenton Christian 41, Out-of-Door Academy 38
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
