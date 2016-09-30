High school football preview Week 6: Bayshore-Booker

Sarasota Booker (0-4, 0-1) at Bayshore (0-3, 0-1)
When: 7:30 p.m.
The scoop: The Bruins scored their only Class 5A-District 11 win of the season against Booker last year and the Tornadoes are even less stable this year. ... Booker is shorthanded after suspensions stemming from a fight with Sarasota. Interim head coach Dumaka Atkins has been at the helm for less than a month after Recharde Goodwyn resigned. ... The Tornadoes will present Bayshore some issues with its size. Linemen Michael Cannon and Kelvin Pinckney are both at least 6-2 and 290 pounds, and have drawn Division I interest. The Bruins struggled with Palmetto’s size last week.
Prediction: Bayshore 14, Booker 10
