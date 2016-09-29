Hometown heroes: How to watch former area football stars in Week 5

Thursday, Sept. 29
Mississippi College at Delta State University, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: De’Quan Reddick, DB, Palmetto
Reddick, who began his career in junior college at New Mexico Military Institute, is now in his second and final year at Delta State, a Division II program in Cleveland, Miss. The senior is a backup free safety with 19 tackles and will get a chance for a bit of wider exposure in the Gulf South Conference Game of the Week.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Rutgers at No. 2 Ohio State, noon, Big 10 Network
Who’s playing: Josh Hicks, RB, Palmetto
Hicks remains an important part of a crowded running back rotation for the Rutgers, which fell just short of upsetting Iowa last week with a 14-7 loss. Hicks only had three carries for the second consecutive week after combining for 21 during the Scarlet Knights’ first two games and he remains slotted as Rutger’s backup against Ohio State.
Virginia at Duke, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network
Who’s playing: Danny Doyle, DE, Manatee
Doyle is in Duke’s starting lineup at defensive end for the second straight game with Dominic McDonald hurt and in his first start Saturday the Blue Devils stunned Notre Dame. Now he’ll make his first start in an Atlantic Coast Conference game against Virginia less than a year after receiving a scholarship. This will be televised on The CW affiliate, WTOG, in Manatee County.
Wofford at Samford, 3 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Kelvin McKnight, WR, Manatee
McKnight, who starts in the slot for Samford, leads the Bulldogs with 251 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with three touchdowns. Samford is scoring more than 44 points per game despite lacking a single 100-yard rusher. The passing attack, powered partly by McKnight, carries the Bulldogs.
North Carolina at No. 12 Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Who’s playing: Demarcus Christmas, DT, Manatee
The Seminoles’ defense has struggled this season, allowing an average of 44 points in three games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams. FSU is making some small changes to its defense, but Christmas remains Florida State’s starting defensive tackle.
Akron at Kent State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Anthony Lauro, WR, Manatee; Kavious Price, WR, Manatee
Two former Manatee wide receivers meet in Kent, Ohio, with Lauro’s role growing for Akron and Price continuing to be a bright spot for Kent State as a freshman. Lauro has risen into a contributing role as the Zips backup H-back and had his first catch of the season last week during 45-38 loss to Appalachian State. Price, who ranks third on the Golden Flashes in rushing yards, remains a contributor in the slot and the starting kick returner for KSU. This Mid-American Conference opener is also a rivalry game with Lauro and Price playing for the Wagon Wheel.
Troy at Idaho, 5 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Jacob Sannon, WR, Southeast
Sannon is coming off his best game of the season, a two-catch, 47-yard performance in a 33-30, overtime win against UNLV. The junior remains in Idaho’s lineup as one of the Vandals’ starting slot receivers.
South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Who’s playing: Jonathan Hernandez, P, Manatee; Michael Galati, OL, Manatee
Hernandez and Galati remain static on South Florida’s depth chart. Hernandez is still USF’s starting punter and Galati is still the Bulls’ backup center. Hernandez was a bright spot during USF’s loss to then-No. 12 Florida State, Hernandez’s former team. The sophomore averaged 47.5 yards against his former team and hit a season-best 54-yarder.
Nicholls at McNeese State, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Thor Miller, OL, Manatee
Miller continues to start at left guard for McNeese State, a year after starting all 11 games as a junior. He’s one of the anchors of the Cowboys’ offensive line
Marshall at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Who’s playing: Blake Keller, DE, Manatee
Keller is on the bench for Marshall for the second straight game after starting against Akron. The Central Florida transfer has been an important piece of the Thunder Herd’s offensive line this season, though, recording seven tackles. This game won’t be televised locally, but can be streamed through WatchESPN.
No. 19 San Diego State at South Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
Who’s playing: Andrew Zink, LS, Manatee
Zink continues to start unopposed at long snapper for Alabama and the Jaguars will go for another upset when they host San Diego State. USA opened the season by upsetting Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.
Fresno State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Who’s playing: Jacob Westberry, LS, Saint Stephen’s
Westberry is still the backup long snapper for Fresno State and has yet to appear in a game for the Bulldogs.
