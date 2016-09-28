Early season defensive woes have made Manatee stronger says head coach John Booth

1:03 Manatee football coach John Booth looking forward to winning another district title Pause

0:51 Jersey placed on Jose Fernandez's casket

1:18 Farewell to Fernandez, a Marlins tribute

0:35 Curious lemurs investigate camera

0:21 Man caught on video sucker-punching woman

1:32 Fruit tree orchard unveiled at East Bradenton Park

0:50 At Ballard, students and dads celebrate Dads Take Your Child to School Day

1:59 Trump, Clinton and Katy Perry make case to voters, only one does it in the nude - Election Rewind

0:54 Video surveillance of Sarasota potted plant-pilfering suspect

4:58 Shimon Peres: 1923-2016