Hometown heroes: How to watch former area football stars in Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 17
No. 2 Florida State at No. 10 Louisville, noon, ABC
Who's playing: Demarcus Christmas, DT, Manatee
Christmas will once again be in the spotlight and this week it will be in the biggest game of the weekend. The Seminoles open Atlantic Coast Conference play against the Cardinals in Louisville, Ky., on College Gameday. Christmas the FSU defense will have its toughest test yet as it tries to slow down the Cardinals' Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
New Mexico at Rutgers, noon, ESPNews
Who's playing: Josh Hicks, RB, Palmetto
Hicks continues to be the most frequently-used running back in the Scarlet Knights' crowded backfield. The junior remains listed as RU's backup, but he leads the team with 21 carries and is averaging 5.4 yards on those touches.
Akron at Marshall, noon, CBS Sports Network
Who's playing: Blake Keller, DL, Manatee
Keller, a transfer from Central Florida, is still a rotational defensive end for the Thundering Herd. After playing in all 13 games last year, the redshirt junior is once again getting playing time as a reserve for Marshall.
Vanderbilt at Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network (WTOG)
Who's playing: Jake Stickler, OL, Manatee
Stickler is still the Yellow Jackets' back-up right tackle and is already halfway to his number of appearances from a year ago. The offensive lineman played in two games last year and has already appeared once two games into his redshirt sophomore season.
Idaho at Washington State, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Who's playing: Jacob Sannon, WR, Southeast
The Pac-12 Network isn't widely available in Florida, but Sannon will be playing on it this weekend against a major-conference opponent. The redshirt junior, who starts in the slot for the Vandals, has five catches for 33 yards this season.
Fresno State at Toledo, 3 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Jacob Westberry, LS, Saint Stephen's
As a back-up long snapper, Westberry isn't likely to see the field, but the true freshman is an emergency option for the Bulldogs. He's backing up a redshirt senior, though, so he should be slated for a starting role in 2017.
South Florida at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Who's playing: Jonathan Hernandez, P, Manatee; Michael Galati, OL, Manatee
USF won't be televised locally, so seeing these two Manatee alumni requires access to ESPN3. Hernandez bounced back from a shaky debut for the Bulls by averaging 44.2 yards on five punts in a 48-17 win against Northern Illinois on Saturday. Galati, meanwhile, continues to serve as USF's back-up center, competing with Cameron Ruff for a starting role.
Monmouth at Kent State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Kavious Price, WR, Manatee
Price had the Golden Flashes' longest kick return since Dri Archer on Saturday when he broke off a 51-yard return during a 39-36 loss to North Carolina A&T. The true freshman is KSU's top kick returner and a contributor in both the running and passing game as a reserve in the slot.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Andrew Zink, LS, Manatee
The Jaguars' followed up their season-opening upset of Mississippi State with a 24-9 loss to Georgia Southern, but USA did connect on all three of its field goal attempts with Zink, a true freshman, handling the snapping.
Edward Waters College at Jacksonville, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Devion Laws, WR, Manatee
Edward Waters, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Jacksonville, and Laws will get a crack at upsetting a Football Championship Subdivision program in the Jacksonville Classic. The rivalry game, available on ESPN3, will be one of the few opportunities to see Laws on a national stage this year.
Florida Institute of Technology at Shorter University, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who’s playing: Troy Gatlin, WR, Manatee; Dylan Tyson, DT, Braden River
The Gulf South Conference Game of the Week features contributors from Manatee County on both teams. Florida Tech, which moved into the Division II Top 25 at No. 19 this week, feature Gatling as a back-up wide receiver and Shorter, another D-II program use Tyson as a back-up defensive end.
Duke at Northwestern, 8 p.m., Big 10 Network
Who's playing: Danny Doyle, DE, Manatee
Doyle continues to come off the bench for the Blue Devils during his first season as a scholarship player. He'll get a chance in primetime Saturday, although the Big 10 Network isn't widely available in Florida.
