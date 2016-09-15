Week 4 football preview: Saint Stephen’s at Bradenton Christian

Saint Stephen’s (2-1) at Bradenton Christian (0-2)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: NFHSNetwork.com
The scoop: The Falcons and Panthers open Sunshine State Athletic Conference Coral Bay division play with their first meeting since a 25-point win by Bradenton Christian in 2010. ... Saint Stephen’s has transformed into an independent power in the six years since, though, and rallied to beat Class 3A playoff hopeful Clearwater Calvary Christian, 27-24, last week. ... Quarterback Fred Billy is again leading Saint Stephen’s in both rushing and passing. He has thrown for 338 yards on 34 attempts and run for 296 on 33 carries. ... Linebacker Brett Gerber will be tasked with slowing the Falcons’ rushing attack down after leading Manatee County in tackles last year.
Prediction: Saint Stephen’s 35, Bradenton Christian 17
David Wilson
