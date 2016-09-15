Week 4 football preview: Palmetto at Sarasota

Palmetto (2-1) at Sarasota (3-0)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: PalmettoHighSports.com
The scoop: The Tigers’ defense continues to be one of the best in Manatee County, forcing eight takeaways and racking up 15 sacks in its first three games. ... Offense has been the issue with first-year starting quarterback Jason Spicer Jr. averaging only 5.3 yards per pass attempt and 3.0 yards per carry. ... Running back Elijah Davis has been the biggest bright spot, running for 183 yards on 29 carries behind Christian Kalish, Corey Bradey and a strong Palmetto offensive line. ... The Sailors have been one of the region’s biggest surprises early this year, reeling off three straight wins despite losing star running Joshua Booker, who transferred to Manatee.
Prediction: Sarasota 17, Palmetto 14
