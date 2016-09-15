Week 4 football preview: Bayshore at Southeast

Bayshore (0-1) at Southeast (0-2)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Online: YouTube.com
The scoop: The Bruins and Seminoles open Class 5A-District 11 play in search of their first win. ... Bayshore hasn’t played since a 36-0 loss to Braden River to open the season after Hurricane Hermine canceled its second game and a Week 3 bye gave the Bruins a second straight week of inactivity. ... The Seminoles opened the year with a disappointing loss to Brooksville Nature Coast Tech and faded down the stretch against Palmetto before losing 20-9 last week. ... Bayshore’s offense is a work in progress and a still-solid Southeast defense led by pass rushers Darrien Grant and Dequan Williams, who had three sacks against the Tigers, could give the Bruins more trouble.
Prediction: Southeast 21, Bayshore 10
