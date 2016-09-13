Herald area football statistics and standings after Week 3

Players of the week
Offense: Deshaun Fenwick, RB/WR, Braden River
Fenwick, the second head of the Pirates' two-pronged rushing attack, had the best game of his career in Braden River's 42-14 win against Cape Coral Ida Baker. The junior for 148 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and also hauled in a 65-yard touchdown catch.
Honorable mentions: Raymond Thomas, RB, Braden River (13 carries, 203 yards, 2 touchdowns; 1 catch, 15 yards); Kellen Mond, QB, IMG Academy (8 for 11, 216 yards, 3 touchdowns; 5 carries, 39 yards, 1 touchdown); Fred Billy, QB, Saint Stephen's (5 for 12, 124 yards; 14 carries, 62 yards, 2 touchdown); Kevin Etienne, WR, Bradenton Christian (3 catches, 160 yards, 1 touchdown); Brian Hightower, WR, IMG Academy (3 catches, 107 yards, 2 touchdowns)
Defense: Tray Thompskin, DB, Palmetto
Thompskin capped another dominant defensive performance by the Tigers with the clinching pick six in Palmetto's 20-9 win against Southeast. The junior also chipped in six tackles from the secondary.
Honorable mentions: Marcus Williamson, CB, IMG Academy (3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown); Dequan Williams, DE/LB, Southeast (9 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble ): Zachary Wyatt, DL, Palmetto (8 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks); Brett Gerber, LB, Bradenton Christian (20 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery); Peyton Vining, LB, Saint Stephen's (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception)
Standings
Class 8A-6
School
District
All
PF
PA
Sarasota Riverview
0-0
2-0
92
23
Riverview
0-0
1-1
27
24
Lutz Steinbrenner
0-0
1-1
33
58
Lithia Newsome
0-0
1-2
61
51
Manatee
0-0
1-2
70
123
Palm Harbor University
0-0
0-1
35
38
Tampa Alonso
0-0
0-2
8
63
Class 7A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
Sarasota
0-0
3-0
120
26
Braden River
0-0
2-0
78
14
Venice
0-0
2-0
88
24
Palmetto
0-0
2-1
43
30
Lakewood Ranch
0-0
0-2
6
80
North Port
0-0
0-3
40
102
Class 5A-11
School
District
All
PF
PA
Wauchula Hardee
0-0
2-1
43
45
Englewood Lemon Bay
0-0
0-1
0
21
Bayshore
0-0
0-1
0
36
Southeast
0-0
0-2
23
53
Arcadia DeSoto County
0-0
0-2
6
76
Sarasota Booker
0-0
0-2
26
100
Class 3A-5
School
District
All
PF
PA
Clearwater Central Catholic
0-0
3-0
128
51
Cardinal Mooney
0-0
1-1
53
29
Clearwater Calvary Christian
0-0
1-2
106
105
St. Petersburg Catholic
0-0
0-3
73
131
SSAC-Coral Bay
School
District
All
PF
PA
Out-of-Door Academy
1-0
1-2
58
55
St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep
0-0
1-0
31
8
Saint Stephen's
0-0
1-1
89
65
Bradenton Christian
0-0
0-2
31
65
St. Petersburg Keswick Christian
0-1
1-2
43
92
Independent
School
All
PF
PA
IMG Academy
3-0
125
63
Team statistics
Rushing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
2
646
323
5
IMG Academy
3
512
170.7
7
Cardinal Mooney
2
335
167.5
5
Saint Stephen's
3
493
164.3
9
Manatee
3
456
152
4
Palmetto
3
438
146
4
Out-of-Door Academy
3
301
100.3
6
Bradenton Christian
2
108
54
1
Lakewood Ranch
2
46
23
0
Bayshore
1
25
25
0
Southeast
2
32
16
1
Passing offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
IMG Academy
3
783
261
9
Manatee
3
629
209.7
6
Bradenton Christian
2
342
171
3
Cardinal Mooney
2
287
143.5
2
Southeast
2
276
138
2
Braden River
2
267
133.5
5
Out-of-Door Academy
3
355
118.3
1
Saint Stephen's
3
338
112.7
1
Lakewood Ranch
2
176
88
0
Bayshore
1
80
80
0
Palmetto
3
210
70
1
Total offense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
2
913
456.5
10
IMG Academy
3
1295
431.7
16
Manatee
3
1085
361.7
10
Cardinal Mooney
2
622
311
7
Saint Stephen's
3
831
277
10
Bradenton Christian
2
450
225
4
Out-of-Door Academy
3
656
218.7
7
Palmetto
3
648
216
5
Southeast
2
308
154
3
Lakewood Ranch
2
222
111
0
Bayshore
1
105
105
0
Rushing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
2
54
27
0
Cardinal Mooney
2
184
92
1
IMG Academy
3
307
102.3
4
Saint Stephen's
3
430
143.3
3
Bradenton Christian
1
192
192
2
Palmetto
3
442
147.3
3
Out-of-Door Academy
3
535
178.3
6
Southeast
2
360
180
4
Lakewood Ranch
2
485
242.5
8
Manatee
3
805
268.3
10
Bayshore
1
270
270
1
Passing defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Out-of-Door Academy
3
181
60.3
1
Southeast
2
148
74
1
Palmetto
3
224
74.7
1
Lakewood Ranch
2
196
98
3
Braden River
2
262
131
2
Manatee
3
396
132
6
Cardinal Mooney
2
269
134.5
3
Bayshore
1
135
135
3
Saint Stephen's
3
435
145
5
Bradenton Christian
1
234
234
3
IMG Academy
3
664
221.3
5
Team defense
School
Games
Total
Avg
TDs
Braden River
2
316
158
2
Palmetto
3
666
222
4
Cardinal Mooney
2
453
226.5
4
Out-of-Door Academy
3
716
238.7
7
Southeast
2
508
254
5
Saint Stephen's
3
865
288.3
8
IMG Academy
3
971
323.7
9
Lakewood Ranch
2
681
340.5
11
Manatee
3
1199
399.7
16
Bayshore
1
405
405
4
Bradenton Christian
1
426
426
5
Individual leaders
Passing
Player
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
INT
Kellen Mond, IMG
32
63
730
8
0
A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee
50
88
629
6
3
Gus Mahler, ODA
33
50
362
1
3
Fred Billy, SSES
16
34
338
1
2
Dominick Otteni, BCS
19
40
320
3
2
Rushing
Player
Car
Yds
Avg
TD
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
24
376
15.7
3
Kellen Mond, IMG
51
288
5.6
4
Fred Billy, SSES
33
296
9.0
6
Joshua Booker, Manatee
28
247
8.8
1
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
15
208
13.9
2
Bryce Williams, Mooney
21
152
7.2
2
Elijah Davis, Palmetto
29
183
6.3
2
Tarique Milton, Manatee
15
146
9.7
2
Dakota Dickerson, ODA
29
157
5.4
1
Asa Martin, IMG
15
130
8.7
3
Jason Spicer Jr., Palmetto
41
125
3.0
1
Receiving
Player
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Tarique Milton, Manatee
18
294
16.3
3
Brian Hightower, IMG
7
242
34.6
3
Kevin Etienne, BCS
5
226
45.2
2
Emmanuel Greene, IMG
11
187
17
2
Ethan Bertrand, ODA
7
156
22.3
0
Peyton Vining, SSES
6
141
23.5
1
Jhamon Ausbon, IMG
5
134
26.8
3
Tyler Stevenson, Southeast
9
133
14.8
1
Tre McKitty, IMG
5
95
19
0
Demetrius Davis, SSES
3
94
31.3
1
Jernard Porter, Manatee
9
92
10.2
0
Sidney Pompey, Palmetto
6
85
14.2
1
Joey Runge, ODA
7
79
11.3
0
Jadan Robinson, Manatee
4
73
18.3
0
Shane Hooks, Manatee
7
68
9.7
2
Scoring
Player
TDs
PAT
FG
2PT
TP
Tarique Milton, Manatee
6
0
0
2
38
Fred Billy, SSES
6
0
0
0
36
Kellen Mond, IMG
4
0
0
0
24
Cooper Graham, IMG
0
15
3
0
22
Asa Martin, IMG
3
0
0
1
20
Raymond Thomas, BRHS
3
0
0
0
18
Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS
3
0
0
0
18
Brian Hightower, IMG
3
0
0
0
18
Jhamon Ausbon, IMG
3
0
0
0
18
Tyler McCauley, BRHS
0
10
2
0
16
Alex Virgilio, SSES
0
9
2
0
15
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
