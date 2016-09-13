High School Football

Herald area football statistics and standings after Week 3

By David Wilson

Players of the week

Offense: Deshaun Fenwick, RB/WR, Braden River

Fenwick, the second head of the Pirates' two-pronged rushing attack, had the best game of his career in Braden River's 42-14 win against Cape Coral Ida Baker. The junior for 148 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, and also hauled in a 65-yard touchdown catch.

Honorable mentions: Raymond Thomas, RB, Braden River (13 carries, 203 yards, 2 touchdowns; 1 catch, 15 yards); Kellen Mond, QB, IMG Academy (8 for 11, 216 yards, 3 touchdowns; 5 carries, 39 yards, 1 touchdown); Fred Billy, QB, Saint Stephen's (5 for 12, 124 yards; 14 carries, 62 yards, 2 touchdown); Kevin Etienne, WR, Bradenton Christian (3 catches, 160 yards, 1 touchdown); Brian Hightower, WR, IMG Academy (3 catches, 107 yards, 2 touchdowns)　

Defense: Tray Thompskin, DB, Palmetto

Thompskin capped another dominant defensive performance by the Tigers with the clinching pick six in Palmetto's 20-9 win against Southeast. The junior also chipped in six tackles from the secondary.

Honorable mentions: Marcus Williamson, CB, IMG Academy (3 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown); Dequan Williams, DE/LB, Southeast (9 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble ): Zachary Wyatt, DL, Palmetto (8 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks); Brett Gerber, LB, Bradenton Christian (20 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery); Peyton Vining, LB, Saint Stephen's (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception)　

Standings

Class 8A-6

School

District

All

PF

PA

Sarasota Riverview

0-0

2-0

92

23

Riverview

0-0

1-1

27

24

Lutz Steinbrenner

0-0

1-1

33

58

Lithia Newsome

0-0

1-2

61

51

Manatee

0-0

1-2

70

123

Palm Harbor University

0-0

0-1

35

38

Tampa Alonso

0-0

0-2

8

63

Class 7A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

Sarasota

0-0

3-0

120

26

Braden River

0-0

2-0

78

14

Venice

0-0

2-0

88

24

Palmetto

0-0

2-1

43

30

Lakewood Ranch

0-0

0-2

6

80

North Port

0-0

0-3

40

102

Class 5A-11

School

District

All

PF

PA

Wauchula Hardee

0-0

2-1

43

45

Englewood Lemon Bay

0-0

0-1

0

21

Bayshore

0-0

0-1

0

36

Southeast

0-0

0-2

23

53

Arcadia DeSoto County

0-0

0-2

6

76

Sarasota Booker

0-0

0-2

26

100

Class 3A-5

School

District

All

PF

PA

Clearwater Central Catholic

0-0

3-0

128

51

Cardinal Mooney

0-0

1-1

53

29

Clearwater Calvary Christian

0-0

1-2

106

105

St. Petersburg Catholic

0-0

0-3

73

131

SSAC-Coral Bay

School

District

All

PF

PA

Out-of-Door Academy

1-0

1-2

58

55

St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep

0-0

1-0

31

8

Saint Stephen's

0-0

1-1

89

65

Bradenton Christian

0-0

0-2

31

65

St. Petersburg Keswick Christian

0-1

1-2

43

92

Independent

School

All

PF

PA

IMG Academy

3-0

125

63

Team statistics

Rushing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

2

646

323

5

IMG Academy

3

512

170.7

7

Cardinal Mooney

2

335

167.5

5

Saint Stephen's

3

493

164.3

9

Manatee

3

456

152

4

Palmetto

3

438

146

4

Out-of-Door Academy

3

301

100.3

6

Bradenton Christian

2

108

54

1

Lakewood Ranch

2

46

23

0

Bayshore

1

25

25

0

Southeast

2

32

16

1

Passing offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

IMG Academy

3

783

261

9

Manatee

3

629

209.7

6

Bradenton Christian

2

342

171

3

Cardinal Mooney

2

287

143.5

2

Southeast

2

276

138

2

Braden River

2

267

133.5

5

Out-of-Door Academy

3

355

118.3

1

Saint Stephen's

3

338

112.7

1

Lakewood Ranch

2

176

88

0

Bayshore

1

80

80

0

Palmetto

3

210

70

1

Total offense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

2

913

456.5

10

IMG Academy

3

1295

431.7

16

Manatee

3

1085

361.7

10

Cardinal Mooney

2

622

311

7

Saint Stephen's

3

831

277

10

Bradenton Christian

2

450

225

4

Out-of-Door Academy

3

656

218.7

7

Palmetto

3

648

216

5

Southeast

2

308

154

3

Lakewood Ranch

2

222

111

0

Bayshore

1

105

105

0

Rushing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

2

54

27

0

Cardinal Mooney

2

184

92

1

IMG Academy

3

307

102.3

4

Saint Stephen's

3

430

143.3

3

Bradenton Christian

1

192

192

2

Palmetto

3

442

147.3

3

Out-of-Door Academy

3

535

178.3

6

Southeast

2

360

180

4

Lakewood Ranch

2

485

242.5

8

Manatee

3

805

268.3

10

Bayshore

1

270

270

1

Passing defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Out-of-Door Academy

3

181

60.3

1

Southeast

2

148

74

1

Palmetto

3

224

74.7

1

Lakewood Ranch

2

196

98

3

Braden River

2

262

131

2

Manatee

3

396

132

6

Cardinal Mooney

2

269

134.5

3

Bayshore

1

135

135

3

Saint Stephen's

3

435

145

5

Bradenton Christian

1

234

234

3

IMG Academy

3

664

221.3

5

Team defense

School

Games

Total

Avg

TDs

Braden River

2

316

158

2

Palmetto

3

666

222

4

Cardinal Mooney

2

453

226.5

4

Out-of-Door Academy

3

716

238.7

7

Southeast

2

508

254

5

Saint Stephen's

3

865

288.3

8

IMG Academy

3

971

323.7

9

Lakewood Ranch

2

681

340.5

11

Manatee

3

1199

399.7

16

Bayshore

1

405

405

4

Bradenton Christian

1

426

426

5

Individual leaders

Passing

Player

Comp

Att

Yds

TD

INT

Kellen Mond, IMG

32

63

730

8

0

A.J. Colagiovanni, Manatee

50

88

629

6

3

Gus Mahler, ODA

33

50

362

1

3

Fred Billy, SSES

16

34

338

1

2

Dominick Otteni, BCS

19

40

320

3

2

Rushing

Player

Car

Yds

Avg

TD

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

24

376

15.7

3

Kellen Mond, IMG

51

288

5.6

4

Fred Billy, SSES

33

296

9.0

6

Joshua Booker, Manatee

28

247

8.8

1

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

15

208

13.9

2

Bryce Williams, Mooney

21

152

7.2

2

Elijah Davis, Palmetto

29

183

6.3

2

Tarique Milton, Manatee

15

146

9.7

2

Dakota Dickerson, ODA

29

157

5.4

1

Asa Martin, IMG

15

130

8.7

3

Jason Spicer Jr., Palmetto

41

125

3.0

1

Receiving

Player

Rec

Yds

Avg

TD

Tarique Milton, Manatee

18

294

16.3

3

Brian Hightower, IMG

7

242

34.6

3

Kevin Etienne, BCS

5

226

45.2

2

Emmanuel Greene, IMG

11

187

17

2

Ethan Bertrand, ODA

7

156

22.3

0

Peyton Vining, SSES

6

141

23.5

1

Jhamon Ausbon, IMG

5

134

26.8

3

Tyler Stevenson, Southeast

9

133

14.8

1

Tre McKitty, IMG

5

95

19

0

Demetrius Davis, SSES

3

94

31.3

1

Jernard Porter, Manatee

9

92

10.2

0

Sidney Pompey, Palmetto

6

85

14.2

1

Joey Runge, ODA

7

79

11.3

0

Jadan Robinson, Manatee

4

73

18.3

0

Shane Hooks, Manatee

7

68

9.7

2

Scoring

Player

TDs

PAT

FG

2PT

TP

Tarique Milton, Manatee

6

0

0

2

38

Fred Billy, SSES

6

0

0

0

36

Kellen Mond, IMG

4

0

0

0

24

Cooper Graham, IMG

0

15

3

0

22

Asa Martin, IMG

3

0

0

1

20

Raymond Thomas, BRHS

3

0

0

0

18

Deshaun Fenwick, BRHS

3

0

0

0

18

Brian Hightower, IMG

3

0

0

0

18

Jhamon Ausbon, IMG

3

0

0

0

18

Tyler McCauley, BRHS

0

10

2

0

16

Alex Virgilio, SSES

0

9

2

0

15

David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2

