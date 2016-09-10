Hometown heroes: How to watch former area football stars in Week 2

Saturday, Sept. 10
Howard at Rutgers, noon, Big Ten Network
Who's playing: Josh Hicks, RB, Palmetto
Hicks ran for a team-high 70 yards during the Scarlet Knights' (0-1) season-opening loss to No. 14 Washington and could be headed toward an even bigger burden in Week 2. He's slotted at No. 2 on RU's depth chart, but first-year head coach Chris Ash said the junior running back should see an increased workload against the Bison.
Charleston Southern at No. 3 Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network/WatchESPN
Who's playing: Demarcus Christmas, DT, Manatee
Christmas started at defensive tackle in the Seminoles' 45-34 win against No. 11 Mississippi and is atop the depth chart again for FSU's Week 2 game against the Buccaneers. The redshirt sophomore is an important part of Florida State's (1-0) defense, but an IMG Academy alumnus stole the show in Week 1. Quarterback Deondre Francois made his debut and threw for 419 yards to lead the Seminoles' comeback.
Mercer at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ACC Network/WatchESPN
Who's playing: Jake Stickler, OL, Manatee
Stickler remains slotted as the Yellow Jackets' (1-0) back-up right tackle entering their home-opener against the Bears. The redshirt sophomore didn't see the field during GT's season-opening 17-14 win against Boston College in Ireland, but should get some playing time in a potential blowout against Mercer.
Wake Forest at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Who's playing: Danny Doyle, DE, Manatee
Doyle made his third career appearances during the Blue Devils' (1-0) season-opening 49-6 win against North Carolina Central and remains slotted as a back-up defensive end on Duke's depth chart entering the Blue Devils' Atlantic Coast Conference-opener against the Demon Deacons. Doyle, a redshirt sophomore, didn't record any stats during Week 1.
Idaho at No. 8 Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Who's playing: Jacob Sannon, WR, Southeast
Sannon moves into a starting role for the Vandals (1-0) after catching two passes for 19 yards in their season-opening, 20-17 win against Montana State. The redshirt junior, who is Idaho's No. 1 slot receiver, will have a tougher matchup this week against the Huskies, who blew out Palmetto alumnus Josh Hicks and Rutgers in Week 1.
North Carolina A&T at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Kavious Price, WR, Manatee
Price made highlight reels in the wrong way when he was decked by hefty Penn State kicker Joey Julius during the Golden Flashes' 33-13 loss to open the season. Price also broke off a 28-yard run on a reverse for one of KSU's (0-1) biggest plays of the day. He should contribute a bit on offense, but he'll continue to be more of a factor on special teams. The true freshman sits atop the depth chart at kick returner.
Northern Illinois at South Florida, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Who's playing: Jonathan Hernandez, P, Manatee; Michael Galati, OL, Manatee
Hernandez, who transferred to USF (1-0) from Florida State during the summer, won the starting punting job for the Bulls and made his debut during USF's 56-20 win against Towson last week. The sophomore punted four times for an average of 38.5 yards. Galati, meanwhile, wound up No. 2 on Bulls' depth chart after Cameron Ruff moved into the starting role and didn't end up seeing any action during a season-opener. Short term, this doesn't bode well for the redshirt freshman, but offensive line coach Darren Hiller suggested this week that Galati could start at some point thanks to Ruff's versatility.
McNeese State at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Thor Miller, OL, Manatee
Miller is one of the most experienced members of McNeese's offensive line, having played in at least nine games during each of his first three years in Lake Charles, La. He remains the starting left guard for the Cowboys (1-0) after helping pave the way for a 33-3 win in McNeese's season-opener against Division II Tarleton State University.
Georgia Southern at South Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Who's playing: Andrew Zink, LS, Manatee
Zink's collegiate debut went about as well as possible — the true freshman started at long snapper in the Jaguars' shocking 21-20 win against Mississippi State, one of the biggest upsets of opening weekend. He'll make his home debut Saturday when USA (1-0) hosts the Eagles in Mobile.
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
Comments