Bradenton Christian searches for 1st win at Zephyrhills Christian

Bradenton Christian (0-1) at Zephyrhills Christian Academy (1-0)
When: 7 p.m.
Online: NFHSNetwork.com
The scoop: Zephyrhills Christian sneaked past Out-of-Door Academy, 14-8, in Week 1 before its second game was rained out by Hurricane Hermine, as was the Panthers’. ... The Warriors won their opener despite 70 combined yards of offense from running back Dwight Thomas and wide receiver John Emmanuel, who were named All-Pasco County players by The Tampa Tribune. ... The connection between quarterback Dominick Otteni and Kevin Etienne was a bright spot for Bradenton Christian in Week 1. The wide receiver caught two passes for 66 yards.
Prediction: Zephyrhills Christian Academy 24, Bradenton Christian 21
