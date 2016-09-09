Saint Stephen’s tests itself against Clearwater Calvary Christian

Saint Stephen’s (1-1) at Clearwater Calvary Christian (1-1)
When: 7 p.m.
The scoop: The Falcons have loaded up the early part of the schedule with playoff contenders from outside the Sunshine State Athletic Conference’s Coral Bay division, and a Week 3 trip to Clearwater provides the latest. ... Calvary Christian has a dynamic offense with dual-threat quarterback Richie Mize, who’s run for 142 yards and 5 touchdowns, and athlete Caleb Dials, who has 215 receiving yards. ... Saint Stephen’s bounced back from a season-opening loss by blowing out Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic in Week 2. ... The Falcons are fourth in Manatee County, averaging 174.5 rushing yards per game.
Prediction: Calvary Christian 31, Saint Stephen’s 28
David Wilson: 941-745-7057, @DBWilson2
