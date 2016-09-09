High School Football

September 9, 2016 12:10 AM

Palmetto hosts Manatee County rival Southeast on short week

By David Wilson

Southeast (0-1) at Palmetto (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Online: PalmettoHighSports.com, YouTube.com

The scoop: The Tigers had one of the best defenses in Manatee County during the first two weeks, preventing Fort Myers from completing a pass in Week 1 and holding Manatee to seven points in Monday’s 7-3 loss in Bradenton. ... Palmetto’s quick turnaround versus a long layoff for the Seminoles should help the Noles. Southeast’s Week 2 game against Braden River was canceled because of Hurricane Hermine. ... The Seminoles’ defense didn’t live up to its potential during the opener, coughing up 321 yards in a 33-14 loss to Brooksville Nature Coast Tech.

Prediction: Palmetto 14, Southeast 3

