Pre-tournament parade planned for Bradenton Christian

On Tuesday night the Bradenton Christian School’s girls basketball team will play in their biggest game since 2010.
The team is headed to Lakeland to compete in the Class 3A State Semifinal game, and the entire school will gather Tuesday morning to send them off. The team will parade around campus at 11:15 a.m. to receive well wishes from the student body and campus community.
Tuesday’s game will mark the first time in seven years the girls team has advanced to the state semifinals. This is the second year in a row Bradenton Christian has sent a team to the final four, but last year it was the boy’s squad.
The girls play against Carrollwood Day School at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments