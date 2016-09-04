IMG Academy football team improves to 2-0 with 50-49 win in California

Quarterback Kellen Mond threw four touchdown passes Saturday night and rallied IMG Academy to a 50-49 victory over Corona (Calif.) Centenn
The Ascenders trailed 49-42 late in the fourth quarter when Mond found Brian Hightower for his fourth touchdown pass with 12 seconds to go. IMG Academy opted to go for two, and running back Asa Martin took a shovel pass from Mond and crossed the goal line to give the Ascenders (2-0) a one-point win.
Mond also ran for a touchdown against the Huskies (1-1) and became the first IMG Academy quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in a game.
Next Saturday, IMG Academy will face Booker T. Washington from Tulsa, Okla., in the Landers Dodge Battle of the Borders at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Comments