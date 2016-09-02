IMG Academy football heads west

IMG Academy (1-0) vs. Corona (Calif.) Centennial (1-0)
When: Saturday, 10 p.m.
Online: None
The scoop: This game takes place at a neutral venue in Mission Viejo, Calif. ... Behind quarterback Kellen Mond’s legs and arm, IMG Academy defeated the nation’s second-ranked team, Grayson (Ga.), 26-7 on national TV. ... The depth at the Ascenders’ disposal is staggering and a key reason how they wore down Miami Carol City (Kickoff Classic) and Grayson (Week 1). ... They’ll rely on that talent this Saturday against Corona Centennial, which USA Today ranks No. 14 in the country. ... The Huskies were the No. 1 team in the country, attempting to win their first mythical national title, before California power De La Salle beat them 28-21 in the CIF Open Division Bowl championship in December. ... This year’s Centennial team has quarterback Tanner McKee, who produced six touchdowns (four rushing, two passing) last week. The 6-foot-6 junior has offers from BYU, Colorado, Utah and Hawaii.
Prediction: IMG Academy 42, Corona (Calif.) Centennial 35.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments