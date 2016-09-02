Against Braden River, Southeast seeks first win

Southeast (0-1) at Braden River (1-0)
When: TBA
Online: Southeast High School Television YouTube channel
The scoop: The Seminoles fell behind Brooksville Nature Coast 14-0 in the first two minutes and couldn’t recover. ... Braden River pounced on an early Bayshore turnover to score right away and not look back. ... Southeast held a 3-0 lead over the Pirates at the half last season, before Braden River pulled away. ... Pirates running back Raymond Thomas (10 carries, 163 rushing yards) was a dynamo last week, while Southeast’s run defense allowed 186 yards. ... Seminoles wide receiver Tyler Stephenson (six catches for 99 yards) can do damage, but might find it difficult against Braden River’s shutdown secondary led by cornerback Tyrone Collins (seven INTs in 2015) and safety Demetrius Lawson (seven INTs in 2015).
Prediction: Braden River 35, Southeast 7
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
