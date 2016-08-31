Tropical Storm Hermine cancels high school sports schedule for Wednesday and Thursday

With Tropical Storm Hermine drenching Manatee County, county school district officials canceled all extracurricular activities for Wednesday and Thursday. Out-of-Door Academy, which is located in Sarasota County, canceled all of its extracurricular activities both days.
Tropical Storm Hermine’s impending sideswiping of the area also caused Manatee County public and private schools to close Thursday, although Sarasota County schools were scheduled to remain open. Decisions on extracurricular activities in Sarasota County were being left to officials at the individual schools.
Wednesday’s prep schedule was relatively light with two boys golf matches, one volleyball match and one swim meet were canceled. The swim meet was the day’s biggest event. It included Bayshore, Bradenton Christian, Manatee and Southeast in the field.
The Palmetto-Bayshore volleyball match scheduled for Wednesday. None of Wednesday’s events has been rescheduled yet.
Thursday’s schedule was heavier, with eight golf matches between boys and girls teams, one swim meet and six volleyball matches involving local programs that were canceled.
The highlights from Thursday’s slate were two volleyball matches between two local schools: Bayshore at Manatee and Saint Stephen’s at Out-of-Door Academy. The Bayshore-Manatee game featured two playoff teams from last season.
In addition to all games being canceled on both days, the decision also canceled all practices.
“Volleyball had an away game, so the gym was open,” Palmetto football head coach Dave Marino said. “So that's what the plan was (to practice indoors). Then the district made a decision to send every kid home immediately after school.”
That will mean area football teams will go into this week’s games with only two days of preparation, if the games are played.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Friday’s football schedule remained unaffected. This week’s football schedule includes three matchups between local teams: Palmetto at Manatee, Southeast at Braden River and Bayshore at Lakewood Ranch.
On Saturday, the area’s first major cross country event is scheduled for G.T. Bray Park in Bradenton. Seven area schools are scheduled to take part in the Bradenton Runners Club Invitational, including Manatee, Braden River, Southeast and Cardinal Mooney. Approximately 30 teams are scheduled to participate. It’s status has also not been affected as of Wednesday afternoon.
Tropical Storm Hermine is forecast to come ashore along the Big Bend portion of Florida late Thursday and be off the Atlantic Coast of Florida and Georgia on Friday. However, rain, thunderstorms and wind are forecast for the Manatee County area through Saturday.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
