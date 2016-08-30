Braden River remains No. 3 in Class 7A in AP state football poll

Braden River is the only area program to make the Associated Press state football rankings that were released Tuesday. The Pirates remain No. 3 in Class 7A after routing Bayshore 36-0 last Friday to open the regular season. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, who eliminated Braden River in last year’s 7A state semifinal, dropped to No. 2 after losing 27-23 in its first game to Miami Booker T. Washington, which is ranked No. 1 in 4A.
The Pirates have 122 points, 11 behind Aquinas and 12 behind Lakeland, who took over the No. 1 spot in 7A with eight first-place votes.
Manatee is in the receiving votes category for Class 8A.
Girls golf
Tri-match: Manatee High’s Gabrielle Tomeo took medalist honors by three shots with a 33 on Tuesday, but the Hurricanes (217) finished behind host Riverview (207) and Braden River (208) at Waterlefe.
Placing second to Tomeo was Riverview’s Nicole Polivchak, who fired a 36. Braden River was led by Brittney Walters (44).
The only other players to break 50 were Danielle Wolfe of Manatee with a 46 and Braden River’s Samantha Walters at 49.
Volleyball
Sarasota Christian 3, Saint Stephen’s 1: The Blazers defeated the visiting Falcons 29-31, 25-13, 25-10, 25-22.
Sophie Bilik had 10 kills, 14 digs and 14 assists for Saint Stephen’s (2-4), while Ashleigh Rodhouse added 17 digs and 10 kills.
Southeast 3, Sarasota Military Academy 0: The Seminoles defeated host SMA 25-10, 25-19, 21-14 behind 14 combined aces.
Top contributors for the Seminoles included Brooke Washington (seven aces, two kills), Molly Persson (20 sets, three digs, three aces), Ambriel Jones (21 passes), Marline Valcin (five kills) and Tira Perkins (four kills) and Danielle Marler (three kills).
Today’s schedule
Boys golf — Bayshore at Southeast (River Club), 3:30 p.m.; Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota Christian at Bradenton Christian, 4 p.m.
Volleyball — Palmetto at Bayshore, 7
Swimming — Bayshore, Bradenton Christian, Manatee, Southeast at GT Bray (Marble), 5:30 p.m.
