Lakewood Ranch girls golf improves to 3-0; Braden River volleyball defeats BCS

Natalie Robson shot a 1-over 37 for medalist honors as the Lakewood Ranch girls golf team improved to 3-0 with a victory against Braden River at The River Club.
Other qualifying scores for the Mustangs were Ashlyn Einwachier (41), Darby Laurvick (43) and Ashley Ringo (43), giving Lakewood Ranch a 164 team total.
Braden River was led by Brittney Walters, who shot 46, followed by Samantha Walters (53), Taylor Petz (58) and Shelbie Davis (58) for a total of 215.
Volleyball
Braden River 3, Bradenton Christian 1: Haley Miller had 18 kills and five digs to help the visiting Pirates (2-1) defeat the Panthers 25-15, 25-27, 25-12, 26-24.
Sydney Jaco had 12 kills, 23 digs and four aces for Braden River.
Next up for Braden River is a home game Wednesday night against Manatee High.
JV: Braden River defeated BCS 11-25, 25-16, 15-11 to improve to 2-1. Hannah Reynolds had 17 digs and five kills.
Today’s schedule
Volleyball — Manatee at Braden River, 7 p.m.; Palmetto at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.; Saint Stephen’s at Sarasota Christian, 7 p.m.; Southeast at Sarasota Military Academy 7 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Bradenton Christian, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.
Boys golf — Manatee at Southeast, 3 p.m. (IMG), Palmetto vs. Wauchula Hardee (The Bluffs), 3:30 p.m.; Venice at Cardinal Mooney (Laurel Oak), 3:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Palmetto at Bayshore (Manatee County), 3 p.m.; Manatee, Sarasota Riverview at Braden River (Waterlefe), 3:30 p.m.; Out-of-Door Academy at Saint Stephen’s (Bradenton CC), 3:30 p.m.
