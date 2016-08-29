Manatee, Palmetto and Braden River football digits broken down in this week’s Numbers Game

Manatee’s second straight trip to Alabama equaled a second consecutive lopsided loss, while IMG Academy’s journey to Georgia ended with an impressive victory on national television.
Braden River’s defense was quite stiff against Bayshore in the lone all-county matchup.
And Palmetto’s victory over Fort Myers gives the Tigers some confidence ahead of the annual Green Bridge War rivalry game against Manatee.
Week 1 didn’t start on time, with weather delays popping up all over, but it did provide some dizzying digits to examine in the latest Numbers Game edition.
Oh, and we’ll give a look at this week’s slate as well.
So let’s dig in:
1,277
Rushing yards Manatee’s defense has allowed in three of its last five losses. The latest came in the wacky, wild setback in Alabama, where the Hurricanes gave up the most points in program history to Hewitt-Trussville.
The Huskies ran for 369 yards, which included senior Grayson Cash churning out 255 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns. Prior to that, the last two Manatee playoff losses saw Dr. Phillips rack up 451 rushing yards in 2015 and Apopka roll out 457 rushing yards in 2014.
In the Canes’ other two defeats between the end of 2014 to present, Hoover (Ala.) tallied 186 rushing yards and Tallahassee Lincoln’s Diamonds Haynes ran for 194 yards.
Friday’s road trip to face Hewitt-Trussville saw plenty of offense from both teams, but the 78 points allowed was a Manatee record. The Canes gave up 69 points to Miami Southridge in the 1993 Class 5A state championship game.
2004
The last year Palmetto defeated rival Manatee on the football field. The Tigers squeaked past the Canes 27-26 that season. Since then, Manatee has won seven straight meetings in the Green Bridge War between the two schools separated by neighboring towns and the Manatee River. Last year’s meeting was a 36-35 thriller in front of more than 3,600 fans at Palmetto’s Harllee Stadium. Friday’s contest is at Hawkins Stadium, where Manatee has an average margin of victory of 33.67 points over the Tigers since 2010.
3
First downs Bayshore mustered against Braden River’s defense in the Pirates’ 36-0 victory last Friday at Balvanz Stadium. Braden River’s defense, which amassed 28 interceptions last year, caused two Bayshore turnovers in limiting the Bruins to 36 yards of offense. Devontay Seabrooks and Taylor Upshaw recovered two fumbles, while Tyrone Collins and Seabrooks combined to generate a safety. In 2015, the Pirates didn’t allow an offensive touchdown until their fifth game.
207
Penalty yards for IMG Academy between the Kickoff Classic and Saturday’s victory over the No. 2-ranked team in the nation, Grayson (Ga.). The Ascenders were booked for penalties 26 times between the two games, which is the only thing that can worry head coach Kevin Wright. His team utilized its depth, which features roughly 40 players with Division I football offers, for a second straight week. Now the Ascenders, who moved up to No. 3 in USA Today’s latest Super 25 national rankings, continue with an out-of-state road trip when they play in the Honor Bowl series in California against Corona (Calif.) Centennial this Saturday.
70
Percentage chance of rain for Bradenton on Friday as Tropical Depression Nine could become a tropical storm in the next few days before turning toward Florida’s west coast. That could pose issues for Friday night when Manatee County boasts three all-county games. Last week’s opening slate saw delays across the board due to thunderstorms in the area.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
