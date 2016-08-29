IMG Academy football moves to up one spot in latest national poll

IMG Academy’s 26-7 victory at Grayson (Ga.) on Saturday pushed the Ascenders up a spot in the latest USA Today’s Super 25 national high school football rankings.
The Ascenders, who continue on the road this week when they travel to Mission Viejo, Calif. to face Corona (Calif.) Centennial on Saturday, are No. 3 in the rankings released Monday.
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, a two-time defending national champion, blew out Cedar Hill (Texas) 44-14 in a late Saturday game to jockey itself atop the rankings. Miami Booker T. Washington, which secured a 27-23 win over previous No. 1 Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, is ranked second.
