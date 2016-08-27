Braden River running back Raymond Thomas, defense stifle Bayshore football

2:15 Mixon Fruit Farms adds new attractions in Bradenton Pause

2:28 Freedom Gathering growing on 14th Street West in Bradenton

0:54 Manatee vs. Hewitt Trussville preview week 1

1:05 Braden River students pie the principal as a reward for summer work

1:32 Police fight to arrest DUI suspect

1:48 Kevin DiLallo of Manatee Memorial Hospital tells commissioners they shouldn't cut indigent funding.

0:45 Southeast vs. Nature Coast preview week 1

3:35 Police officer saves man trapped in burning car

1:00 First day of school at Braden River Middle