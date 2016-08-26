Cardinal Mooney, Bishop Verot no longer district foes, but still rivals

Fort Myers Bishop Verot at Cardinal Mooney
When: 7 p.m.
On the air: 1220-AM, 98.3-FM, 106.9-FM
The scoop: These two rivals no longer play in the same district, but that hasn’t dampened the intensity to the series. ... Last year’s game ended in a 35-31 victory for Bishop Verot in thriller, but it’s Mooney that owns a 7-4 edge in the series since 2004. ... Verot managed just a bit more than 150 yards of total offense in a 3-0 Kickoff Classic loss to Estero. ... The Vikings had William Scott, their leading rusher the last two seasons, in the 2015 victory, but he’s transferred. ... The Cougars boast some offensive firepower with QB Tristan Hillerich (167 total yards of offense last week) and RB Bryce Williams (88 rushing yards on 16 carries last week).
Prediction: Cardinal Mooney 21, Fort Myers Bishop Verot 20
