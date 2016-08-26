Falcons defeat Tigers in volleyball

Sophie Bilik had seven kills, 13 digs, nine aces, 24 assists and three blocks as Saint Stephen’s volleyball team defeated visiting Palmetto 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11 on Thursday night.
Ashleigh Rodhouse had nine kills and 18 digs for the Falcons (1-1), and Zoey Block contributed six kills, seven block assists and two digs.
Palmetto dropped to 0-2.
Calvary Christian 3, Braden River 2: Lea Beukema had 19 service points, two aces and 34 digs for the host Pirates (1-1), but Calvary Christian prevailed 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7.
Sydney Jaco had 17 kills, 26 digs and three aces for Braden River.
Junior varsity: Braden River lost 25-12, 25-18 to Calvary Christian to fall to 1-1. ... Lemon Bay defeated visiting Out of Door Academy 25-12, 21-25, 15-13.
Boys golf
Manatee 180, Palmetto 191: Moe Wood led the Hurricanes to a season-opening win with a 39 at Buffalo Creek. Lane Skon was the top scorer for Palmetto (1-1) with a 46.
Comments