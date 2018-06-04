Marlins pick high schooler in first round again, choosing talented Florida outfielder

Less than a year after trading their entire starting outfield, the Marlins have made efforts to add depth and athleticism to that unit both at the major league and minor league levels.
They hope they gave that unit another big long-term boost Monday night.
The Marlins selected Connor Scott, a highly-touted outfielder from Plant High in Tampa with the 13th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Scott a 6-4, 180-pound left-handed batter, who was also a pitcher in high school, is a University of Florida commitment, and was ranked No. 18 overall by MLBPipeline.com and the third highest outfield prospect by Baseball America.
"As you line up the board and identify players who you think will impact your organization, we couldn't have been happier that Connor was available," Marlins President of Baseball Operations Mike Hill said. "He's the complete package in our eyes. He's a speed and power package that we believe will impact both sides of the ball."
Shortly after making the pick, Marlins CEO Derek Jeter called Scott to personally congratulate him.
Scott is the first pick for the Marlins under their new ownership group.
The Marlins, who used their first round pick on a high school player for the fifth consecutive year. The previous four either never made it or have yet to make it to their major league roster for different reasons.
The Marlins hope that trend changes in the near future.
"In our evaluation we took the most impactful player," Hill said. "Connor checked all the boxes from our standpoint."
Scott, who is the first outfielder selected in the first round by the Marlins since Christian Yelich in 2010, has drawn comparisons to Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer as well as Astros outfield prospect Kyle Tucker, who also went to Plant and was selected in the first round in 2015.
Hill compared Scott's combination of power, speed and defensive ability to current Marlins' starting centerfielder Lewis Brinson.
Scouts have regarded Scott’s speed both in the outfield and on the base paths as a strong arm. Scott’s fastball on the mound has touched 93 mph and scouts have regarded his curveball highly.
Scott hit .526 with five home runs in 20 games this season for Plant and went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 23 innings on the mound. Scott hit .424 over 72 games in three years in high school.
"In Connor, we were so excited because you're talking about an above average runner that has an above average bat and is going to hit for power," Hill said. "At spacious Marlins Park, you have to cover ground and to know that we've got a guy with his skill set, we couldn't be happier."
In advance of the draft, the Marlins made it clear they hoped to draft the "most impactful" player possible to their franchise with their first round pick regardless of whether it would be a high school or college player. As the Marlins got closer to making their pick in the first round, tempting college pitching options such as Stetson University's Logan Gilbert, whom the Seattle Mariners took with the following pick at No. 14, were on the board.
Scott is the first high school player taken from a Tampa High School since the Marlins drafted the late Jose Fernandez in 2011 out of Alonso High.
Hill said he was confident the Marlins will be able to sign Scott. The value of the 13th pick was slotted at $4,038,200.
"We'll sit down with his representatives and we're hopeful he wants to be a Miami Marlin and start his professional career as soon as possible," Hill said.
The Marlins were slated to make two more picks on Monday night with the 53rd overall selection in the second round and the 69th overall pick, a Competitive Balance Round B selection.
