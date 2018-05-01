Local roundup: Bayshore, Lakewood Ranch baseball teams advance to district tournament finals

BASEBALL
Bayshore 4, Southeast 3: The host Bruins (11-14) defeated the Seminoles to advance to the final of the Class 5A-District 11 tournament.
DJ McCarty was 2-for-4 with two runs a double and an RBI, and Jared Richardson earned the win in relief.
Bayshore will travel to St. Petersburg Lakewood for the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Lakewood Ranch 8, Manatee 0: Mustangs pitcher Pablo Garabitos pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts to eliminate the Hurricanes (8-17) and advance to the Class 8A-District 8 tournament final.
Lakewood Ranch hosts Sarasota at 7 p.m. Thursday for the district championship.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 18, Naples Gulf Coast 4: Christian Laureano scored seven goals for the Cougars, who improved to 20-1.
Other top performers included JP Jackson (three goals, assist) and MJ McMahon (goal, five assists).
Cardinal Mooney next plays at Jupiter at 7 p.m. Friday.
Comments