Local roundup: ODA, Saint Stephen's compete at state tennis tourney

Brothers Connor Krug and Jake Krug won their singles matches and combined to win a doubles match Monday, helping Out-of-Door Academy defeat Boca Raton St. Andrews in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A boys state tennis tournament in Altamonte Springs.
ODA moves on to Tuesday's semifinals at 8 a.m.
In the boys doubles, Saint Stephen's team of Max Damm and Kevin Jiang won two matches to reach Tuesday's final at 11 a.m.
In the girls doubles, ODA's Ava Krug and Sydney Sforzo won their quarterfinal and will be back on court at 10 a.m. in the semis.
Monday's results included:
Boys Team Quarterfinals: ODA 4, St. Andrews 3
No. 1 Singles — Quinn Fender (SA) def. Josh Samuel (ODA) 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 Singles — Connor Krug (ODA) def. Jacob Lowen (SA) 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 Singles — Jake Krug (ODA) def. Ellis Short (SA) 6-3, 6-1
No. 4 Singles — Jakub Svoboda (ODA) def. Nikhil Charanjwa 6-3, 7-5
No. 5 Singles — Thomas Metz (SA) def. Quinn Isaac (ODA) 6-4, 6-2
No. 1 Doubles — Krug-Krug (ODA) def. Fender-Lowen (SA) 6-4, 7-6 (3)
No. 2 Doubles — Charanjwa-Short (SA) def. Svobod-Isaac (ODA) 6-4, 6-3.
Boys Doubles
Quarterfinals — Max Damm-Kevin Jiang (Saint Stephens) def. Ivan Esguerra-Kendrick Esguerra ( PK Yonge) 6-0, 6-1 .
Semifinals — Damm-Jiang (SS) def. Michael Mendez-Sebastian Stan (Calvary Christian) 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Girls Doubles
Ava Krug-Sydney Sforzo (ODA) def. Lily Dounchis-Sophia Min (CSN) 6-2, 6-2.
BASEBALL
St. Peterburg Northside 5, Bradenton Christian 1: The Panthers' season ended with a loss in the opening round of the district tournament.
Leading hitters for BCS (11-15) included Aidan Williams (2-for-3), Eli Thurmond (1-for-3, RBI) and AJ Schewe (1-for-3). Schewe also took the loss on the mound, allowed five runs in four innings. Eli Thurmond pitched two shutout innings in relief.
